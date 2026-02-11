- Industry news
Inside ofi deZaan’s cocoa liquor range for fine flavor consistency at scale
Key takeaways
- deZaan (by ofi) introduces three new cocoa liquors from the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda, targeting growing demand for premium, origin-led chocolate flavors.
- Using tailored fermentation and bespoke roasting profiles, the range captures complex, artisanal-style flavor while ensuring consistency for large-scale manufacturers.
- Developed with proprietary roasting knowledge at ofi’s Koog aan de Zaan facility, the liquors are batch-roasted for precise sensory control.
ofi’s deZaan brand has launched a single-origin cocoa liquor range in a move it says advances fine flavor consistency at scale. The company points to surging global demand for premium chocolate products, as consumers seek richer, more complex flavor experiences.
The three distinct cocoa liquors are sourced from the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda — each crafted with bespoke roasting profiles. The range unlocks origin-led flavor characteristics, traditionally associated with artisanal products.
The company says that manufacturers have struggled to replicate fine flavor precision at scale without compromising on quality or consistency. The deZaan new single-origin liquors are designed to bridge this gap, using carefully selected beans shaped by tailored fermentation and individual roasting profiles.
Consumers are increasingly seeking intentional indulgence through bold flavors and innovative textures, driving brands to focus on premium sensory experiences — a trend that aligns with deZaan’s single-origin cocoa liquors, which deliver rich, distinctive flavor profiles for artisanal-style chocolates.
Capturing fine flavor cocoa’s complexity
Batch‑roasted at scale for precision and fine flavor control, the liquors deliver bold, authentic profiles developed by ofi’s sensory experts.
ofi has refined this technique — using its proprietary knowledge of cocoa developed in its Koog aan de Zaan facility in the Netherlands — to create bespoke roast profiles for each new liquor, unlocking distinct sensory characters with the consistency and reliability required for large-scale production.
We caught up with Simon Brayn-Smith, global head of Cocoa Liquor at ofi, as the company presented the cocoa liquor range at ISM & ProSweets 2026 in Cologne, Germany.
“Through batch roasting and deep sensory expertise, ofi has created a range of cocoa liquors, which capture the complexity of fine flavor cocoa, with the reliability and consistency that large-scale production demands,” he said.
“By combining our origination experience, precise fermentation controls, and developing specific roasting profiles, each of our new deZaan single-origin distinct cocoa liquors is redefining what’s possible for premium chocolate product makers — and helping brands create opportunities for differentiation to deliver the flavor experience consumers crave.”
For its new liquors, ofi works directly with suppliers and farmers to apply tailored fermentation methods for each origin, bringing out the natural character of the cocoa to enable consistent, high-quality flavor at scale.