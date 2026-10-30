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Mondelēz lifts Q3 margins as costs ease and snack volumes rise
Key takeaways
- Mondelēz revenue rose 2.3% to US$9.97 billion in the third quarter.
- Lower input costs and productivity supported margins.
- The F&B giant agrees to acquire Undercover Snacks.
Mondelēz International’s third-quarter results point to improving snack demand and easing production costs, with organic revenue rising 2.1% year-on-year and adjusted gross margin expanding to 34.2%, up from 30.4%.
The company has also agreed to acquire quinoa crisp brand Undercover Snacks, extending its push into “permissible indulgence,” and underpinning its snacks-focused strategy.
Mondelēz’s snack strategy centers on expanding its core chocolate, biscuit, and baked-snack businesses, with a long-term ambition for these categories to generate around 90% of revenue.
The Undercover Snacks agreement extends this approach into what Mondelēz calls “permissible indulgence” — combining chocolate and frosted coatings with quinoa crisps and simple ingredients.
Regional results were mixed: organic revenue increased 7.7% in Asia, Middle East and Africa, and 6.9% in Latin America, but fell 2.1% in Europe, all compared with Q3 2025. North America grew 1.6%.
Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO at Mondelēz, says: “We delivered strong third-quarter results, driven by broad-based volume growth and robust share performance. We continue to see top- and bottom-line growth momentum across both developed and emerging markets, while significantly reinvesting in our brands, innovation, and distribution.”
“We are resolute in delivering volume-led, compounding earnings growth that creates value for shareholders. We remain confident that our attractive categories, iconic brands, advantaged geographic footprint, and consumer-centric capabilities will sustain our performance for years to come.”
Snack demand in focus
Innova Market Insights reports that 51% of global consumers snack at least twice daily. Its October analysis highlights demand for healthier indulgence through simpler formulations and fewer unwanted ingredients, while flavor remains a leading purchase driver at 68%
PepsiCo’s Q3 update earlier this month, which showed improving savory-snack volumes and volume market share. PepsiCo reported organic revenue growth of 3.1%, with international businesses supporting performance, although its North American beverage volumes declined 2%.Mondelēz’s results follow
For ingredient suppliers, stronger volumes are also emerging in selected categories. Kerry’s Q3 volume growth accelerated to 4.1%, supported by snacks, meat, dairy, and beverages. Its nine-month revenue nevertheless declined 0.6%, reflecting currency movements, portfolio changes, and lower pricing amid input cost deflation.
Meanwhile, AAK’s latest Q3 coverage highlighted an 8% decline in operating profit to SEK1.15 billion (US$116.2 million), despite a 1% increase in Chocolate & Confectionery Fats volumes. Its showcase of protein-enriched chocolate and plant-based desserts also points to continued innovation around indulgence and nutrition.
Outlook maintained
Mondelēz reaffirmed full-year organic growth of at least 2%, adjusted EPS growth of flat to 5% at constant currency and approximately US$3 billion in free cash flow.
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