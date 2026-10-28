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AAK brings specialty fat solutions for plant-based desserts and protein chocolate to SupplySide Global 2026
The company also reports lower Q3 operating profit as subdued demand weighs on Food Ingredients
Key takeaways
- AAK is presenting specialty fats for plant-based frozen desserts and protein-rich chocolate at SupplySide Global 2026.
- Its AkoPlanet PBI 188-44 blend of coconut oil and shea olein aims to improve creaminess and texture while reducing saturated fat compared with standard coconut oil.
- The company reported an 8% year-on-year decline in third-quarter operating profit to SEK1.15 billion, while Chocolate & Confectionery Fats volumes increased by 1%.
AAK is showcasing specialty fats for plant-based frozen desserts and protein-rich confectionery at SupplySide Global 2026 as the ingredients supplier navigates lower third-quarter operating profit in its food-related businesses.
The Swedish ingredients supplier is demonstrating how its plant-based fats can support product innovation in two high-demand categories: frozen desserts and protein-rich confectionery. At the trade show taking place in Las Vegas, US, between October 28–30, visitors will be able to sample a plant-based frozen dessert and a whey protein-enriched chocolate compound bar featuring ingredients from AAK’s portfolio.
The showcase comes as food and beverage manufacturers seek to balance nutritional positioning and sustainability objectives with the sensory qualities consumers expect from indulgent products.
It also follows a third quarter in which AAK reported resilient group volumes but lower profitability amid subdued market conditions and consumer sentiment.
In its interim report for the three months to September 2026, the company reported that operating profit fell 8% year on year to SEK1.15 billion (US$116.2 million), while profit for the period declined to SEK839 million (US$84.5 million) from SEK911 million (US$91.7 million).
In the Food Ingredients business, operating profit decreased by 10% to SEK687 million (US$69.2 million), while operating profit in Chocolate & Confectionery Fats amounted to SEK500 million (US$50.4 million), a decrease of 5% compared with the same quarter last year.
Against this backdrop, AAK is highlighting how its specialty fats can help F&B manufacturers address formulation challenges, from improving the texture of plant-based desserts to enhancing protein-enriched confectionery.
Frozen dessert targets creaminess and reduced saturated fat
The frozen dessert demonstration at SupplySide Global features AkoPlanet PBI 188-44, a blend of coconut oil and shea olein designed to deliver creaminess and a smooth texture while containing less saturated fat than standard coconut oil.
According to AAK, the blend creates a more uniform texture and increases viscosity in the frozen dessert base, helping to provide a rich mouthfeel and clean melt.
The dessert will be available to sample in vanilla and pistachio flavors, with crushed pistachios offered as an additional topping.
Alongside the frozen dessert, AAK will present a protein-rich chocolate compound bar fortified with whey protein. The product uses Cebes 29-82, a blend of palm kernel and palm oils, to help deliver a smooth and satisfying texture.
The demonstrations illustrate how fat selection can play a functional role in product development, helping manufacturers address formulation challenges in plant-based alternatives and protein-enriched indulgence without compromising eating quality.
“We partner with manufacturers to overcome challenges and advance innovation with tailored fat and oil solutions that provide the foundation for great-tasting foods and beverages,” says Erhan Yildiz, customer innovation director, AAK USA & Canada.
“Our products help to enhance nutritional profile, functionality and sensory appeal across a multitude of applications, while offering labeling benefits such as 100% plant-based, non-GMO and more.”
“This year, we showcase a plant-based frozen dessert and protein-rich chocolate bar that attendees can sample to taste for themselves how value-adding fats and oils from AAK can elevate the eating experience in high-demand product categories.”
Food ingredients and confectionery fats face profit pressure
Volumes in AAK’s Food Ingredients declined by 1% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, primarily driven by lower volumes in Foodservice and Bakery. Geographically, volumes declined across all three regions, with Europe accounting for the largest share of the decrease, according to the company.
Bakery volumes declined compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Growth in Asia, the Middle East & Africa, mainly driven by Turkey, was more than offset by lower volumes in the Americas and Europe, reflecting continued competitive pressure and softer demand.
Meanwhile, dairy volumes grew slightly following weak volume performance in the second quarter of this year with growth driven by Asia, the Middle East & Africa, particularly China, partly offset by lower volumes in Europe and the Americas, where the surplus of animal-based milk fat continued to have a negative impact on the demand for plant-based alternatives.
Special Nutrition volumes also declined compared with the corresponding quarter last year.
Optimistic for the future
However, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats volumes rose 1%, driven by growth in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, while the Americas and Europe saw slight declines.
“Market conditions and consumer sentiment remained subdued during the third quarter of 2026. Against this backdrop, volumes proved resilient and were in line with last year,” says Johan Westman, AAK president and CEO.
“In selected business areas and regions, volumes outperformed the underlying market. Operating cash flow was strong. Operating profit per kilo, while remaining at a high level, declined across all three business areas, resulting in an 8% decrease in operating profit.”
“Although the external environment is still subdued, the underlying potential of our business and internal optimization programs remains intact. We therefore remain prudently optimistic about the long term.”
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