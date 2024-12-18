Molecular farming start-up begins field cultivation of egg protein-producing potatoes
Biotech start-up PoLoPo has begun planting its genetically modified potatoes in fields, under plans to commercialize its animal-free egg protein product.
The company, which has now “moved beyond greenhouse scale,” applies molecular farming techniques, which use plants to produce protein. The approach enables plants to express target molecules like the animal proteins found in dairy or eggs.
PoLoPo wants to disrupt the traditional egg production market, which it considers resource-intensive and heavily reliant on animal-based products.
It says its first target protein is Ovalbumin (egg protein). The company aims to offer a cost-effective alternative in the midst of rising egg prices, supply chain instability and avian flu outbreaks.
“To move from the lab to the greenhouse and now to field-growing has been exhilarating and is an enormous step for us and the field of molecular farming,” says Maya Sapir-Mir, PoLoPo CEO.
“The increased yield of these field trials will be directed to commercial samples for our partners to immediately begin working with the product in food applications.”
PoLoPo will also supply Patatin, the native protein in potatoes, and an allergy-friendly, high-quality protein.
Increased greenhouse-scale capacity
The company’s current potato crop is expected to yield around three tons when harvested in spring 2025, marking an increase in greenhouse-scale capacity of tens of kilograms.
For its cultivation process, PoLoPo uses proprietary metabolic engineering techniques to turn potato plants into micro-biofactories. Potato plants manufacture and store the target proteins in tubers. Tubers are harvested when they reach sufficient size, and the proteins are then extracted and dried into a functional protein powder that can be used in current food processing lines and formulations.
According to the Good Food Institute, some of the benefits of molecular farming include plants having a range of tissues for protein expression and the approaches being widely applicable to crop improvement.
PoLoPo’s fields are in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, an area notable for field crops such as carrots and potatoes. It has partnered with a local grower for the rollout.
The company has also submitted for USDA regulatory approval, after which US partners and growers can begin cultivating its potato plants.