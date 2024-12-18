Dietary fibers pave way for enhanced nutrition as gut health awareness grows
As health and wellness trends continue to expand globally among consumers, growing research highlights the impact of gut health on overall health, as the demand for prebiotic dietary fiber rapidly increases. Notably, studies on the gut-brain axis have scientifically proven that gut microbiota plays a significant role in memory, learning abilities and stress regulation.
Food Ingredients First looks at key trends in the fiber space for the coming year.
Jungsook Han, vice president and head of food R&D at Samyang, says the so-called “fiber gap” has become a “significant concern” in the US market.
“Consumers of all ages and genders consume only about half of the recommended daily fiber intake. This ongoing issue is creating a steady demand for products enriched with fiber. Among the physiological functions of fiber, satiety is currently receiving the most attention. This is closely linked to hormones like GLP-1 and peptide tyrosine tyrosine (PYY), which function similarly to weight-loss drugs currently popular in the US,” she explains.
Meanwhile, according to Violaine Fauvarque, communications director at Alland & Robert, brands’ major priorities include educating consumers and helping them make good choices to manage their health.
“This is particularly visible in functional products, where the benefits of fibers are well displayed. Knowledge is power,” she asserts. “The growing awareness about prebiotics and probiotics is, for example, allowing consumers to better understand how their bodies work and the importance of taking care of their digestive health.”
“All over the world, consumers are not getting enough fiber in their daily diets, and at the same time, more and more people are affected by digestion discomforts. There is a rise in products that answer personalized nutrition goals. Individuals with specific health conditions or dietary restrictions may need unique diets to manage their conditions effectively, but individuals may simply want to improve their digestion and health. Fiber enrichment is essential in these products,” Fauvarque enthuses.
As trends emphasizing personal health and lifestyle continue to grow, there is an increasing demand for nutrition solutions to support exercise and health management, notes Samyang’s Han. She sees that dietary fiber is being increasingly incorporated into sports and energy drinks that focus on muscle growth and enhanced nutrition.
F&B innovation stimulating GLP-1
For Max Weber, category manager at GoodMills Innovation, prebiotics are becoming a key focus in the fiber market, often referred to as a natural GLP-1 booster with “exciting potential for health and wellness.”
“Beyond supporting digestion, they’re increasingly recognized for their role in satiety, metabolism and overall gut health,” he underscores. “We see the future of fiber in tailored solutions — ones that align with specific product goals and cater to the unique ways individuals respond to fiber.”
Similarly, Samyang produces Fiberest, a dietary fiber ingredient that stimulates GLP-1 release upon consumption. Fiberest is a low-calorie (2 kcal/g), low-glycemic index (GI) ingredient that is colorless, tasteless and odorless, making it easy to incorporate into a wide range of food and beverage products.
“Additionally,” says Han, “as a prebiotic, it serves as a nutrient source for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These SCFAs lower gut pH, inhibit harmful bacteria growth, support a healthy gut environment and strengthen gut barrier function by serving as a key energy source for gut cells.”
Fiberest delivers the nutritional benefits of dietary fiber but also offers versatile application solutions for various products. With the global trend of sugar reduction claims rising, Han shares that Fiberest offers “various functional solutions, including improved texture and storage stability in low-sugar and low-calorie products.”
Samyang systematically develops Fiberest application solutions for each category of sugar-reduced products, enabling the delivery of both reduced sugar content and enhanced nutritional value, she adds.
When used in beverages, Fiberest can address issues such as reduced body texture and off-flavors caused by high-intensity sweeteners (HIS) used as sugar replacements.
Additionally, dietary fiber’s gut health benefits are well-suited for yogurt, an essential product for digestive health. In the US, 17% of yogurt consumers cite high fiber content as an important purchase criterion. During sugar reduction in yogurt production, Fiberest helps prevent syneresis (water separation) through its high water-binding capacity, maintaining the yogurt’s structure even without sugar.
Acaia touted for growth
Meanwhile, acacia fiber is also growing in the fiber space. “At Alland & Robert, we expect the demand to continue to rise,” comments Fauvarque.
Since December 2021, the approval of acacia gum as a dietary fiber by the FDA (which means acacia gum can now be classified as a fiber for nutrition labeling purposes in the US) has been an important milestone.
It strongly increased manufacturers’ interest in Alland & Robert’s flagship product, as it confirmed the benefits of acacia fiber on human health. Also, the FDA decision has an impact beyond the US, as many countries apply US Food and Health Authority guidelines in their local markets.
Beyond food, acacia is found to be used in gut-health-focused supplements, and there is a rising trend to pair acacia fiber with probiotics, creating synbiotic formulations to cater to digestive wellness markets.
Alland & Robert has also created the Acacia Fibre range to answer expectations and bring consumers benefits such as improved gut health and a prebiotic effect. According to Fauvarque, the range guarantees a minimum of 90% fiber content and is FODMAP-friendly, which means it meets the needs of people with irritable bowel syndrome or those sensitive to FODMAP.
Moreover, innovations include processing improvements that increase solubility and dispersibility, facilitating its inclusion in powdered beverages, meal replacement shakes and dietary supplements.
In 2024, Alland & Robert launched a new range of acacia fiber manufactured in high-density granules. This range is called “Beyond Acacia,” and it makes products energy-saving and easier to use with excellent dispersion abilities.
“This new range allows our customers to decrease the time and energy used in their process thanks to improved solubilization, superior wettability and excellent hydration properties,” says Fauvarque. “In addition, Beyond Acacia provides environmental exemplarity with a carbon footprint reduced to its minimum on all scopes. Making fibers easier to use and low carbon is a great way to encourage food manufacturers to add fiber to their products.”
Fiber’s future
GoodMills Innovation observes that while single fibers remain a cornerstone of its product portfolio, the company also sees the growing importance of innovative approaches to gut health. “This has inspired us to explore new pathways, such as our new fiber blend Snow Prebiotic Fibres, which targets a broader range of beneficial gut bacteria,” says Weber.
“It’s a carefully crafted mix of seven distinct types of fibre, each contributing uniquely to gut health. By combining diverse fiber from different sources, this blend helps enhance the individual responsiveness and thus creates a more balanced and resilient gut ecosystem.”
We believe both single fibers and blends like Snow Prebiotic Fibres have their place in promoting gut health, offering complementary benefits depending on individual needs and product goals. This balanced approach allows us to provide tailored solutions for a wide range of applications while staying ahead in the evolving fiber market,” notes Weber.
For Samyang, Han underscores that as the demand for multifunctional products rises, the importance of tailored selling points for each product category will grow along with the need for customized solutions.
“The launch of new products utilizing a mix of various fiber ingredients is increasing, and research into synergies between dietary fiber and other nutrients is expected to expand. Prebiotic dietary fiber is likely to evolve in combination with natural ingredients like plant extracts that produce synergistic effects, meeting consumer demand for natural solutions,” she says.
Further, the successful expansion of GLP-1 from blood sugar regulation to weight management highlights shifts in consumer interest. Consumers now seek multifunctional foods that offer benefits such as blood sugar control, weight management and other health functionalities.
In line with this trend, fiber ingredients are expected to advance based on new research findings, such as their role in stimulating GLP-1 release. These developments will connect existing studies on gut health to broader health benefits, such as immune strength and muscle health, providing long-term solutions with minimal side effects.
In 2025, Fauvarque at Alland & Robert believes that efforts will “intensify to bring transparency and durability to the sourcing of fiber.”
“At Alland & Robert, we adopt responsible harvesting techniques and sustainable production processes, given concerns over ecological impact, and offer Fair Trade certified acacia (FFL certification).”
In terms of R&D, Alland & Robert’s mission is to develop gum acacia ranges with high nutritional value and high fiber content to help improve consumers’ nutrition and answer specific nutrition needs.
“We work to explore all the possibilities of natural gums by carrying out research, hand in hand with all industrial sectors, in a virtuous model for the planet and humans,” she concludes.