May in review: Transition to natural colors, EUDR category backlash and AI investment
We spoke with the Institute of Food Technologists to examine the FDA’s looming deadline for transitioning to natural colors amid a phase out of petroleum-derived synthetic dyes in F&B applications.
The European Commission unveiled its list of low, standard, and high risk countries in the latest update to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).
Kerry detailed its AI tool “KerryKalaido,” which leverages a blend of product, consumer, and ingredient trends to speed up product ideation and realization.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Navigating the natural color transition: IFT expert details reformulation and cost insights
A legislative drive to phase out petroleum-derived synthetic dyes in F&B applications is compelling manufacturers to overcome complex reformulation hurdles. Formulators must address variables such as water activity, pH, and sensitivity to light and heat to develop natural color solutions that align with consumer expectations for both visual impact and environmental responsibility. As the FDA’s deadline for transitioning to natural colors approaches, we spoke with Renee Leber, a food scientist at the IFT, to discuss what lies ahead for natural food color formulators, with nearly 19 months left for them to identify, assess, reformulate, and commercialize products.
Iba 2025 review: Fighting food waste, preserving taste and going plant-based in baking
Iba 2025 took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, after a two-year hiatus. We met with baking industry leaders who highlighted numerous trends and drivers in the segment, including the latest in taste formulations, food waste issues, naturality, plant-based confectionery, and labor shortages. Ingredient producers discussed cleaner label demands, natural alternatives, and nutrient enrichment. Cost concerns and raw material challenges were also pinpointed amid R&D for cocoa and egg substitutes. We looked back at key highlights from the show floor.
Backlash after European Commission unveils “farcical” EUDR risk category classification scheme
The European Commission revealed a new category system for its EUDR. Countries will fall under low, standard, and high risk. EU member states have been classified as “low-risk.” Some accuse the EU of showing preferential treatment and have branded the new benchmarking “a farce.” None of the EU 27 countries will fall in the “high-risk” category under the EUDR.
Social media “super-spreaders” push harmful diet fads to millions, new report warns
Up to 24 million people could face serious health consequences from following extreme diet advice on social media, according to new research exposing a wave of influential accounts peddling misinformation for profit. A joint analysis by the Rooted Research Collective and the Freedom Food Alliance identified 53 high-profile “super-spreaders” on Instagram who routinely share what they deem harmful nutrition guidance. Most have no health-related qualifications, yet their posts directly contradict global public health advice.
IFFA 2025 review: Industry spotlights cultivated meat, fermentation and clean label for future proteins
Plant-based and alternative proteins took center stage at this year’s IFFA event in Frankfurt, Germany, where global food suppliers and producers showcased their latest innovations. As the global food system reels from climate change, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty, exhibitors demonstrated a broad industry effort to achieve plant-based price parity and scale in alternative meat technologies to feed a growing, increasingly health-conscious population.
UK-US tariff agreement: Concerns over beef and ethanol escalate as key details remain unknown
The UK became the first nation to reach a tariff agreement with the US since President Donald Trump levied baseline 10% tariffs on all foreign countries last month. Import taxes on beef and ethanol products from the US were removed, and shortly after the announcement, stock prices lifted. At the time, the deal established a reciprocal tariff-free quota of 13,000 metric tons of beef exports between the two countries annually, allowing British farmers access to the US market for the first time. This is something the UK National Farmers Union has campaigned for in Washington for several years.
Kerry VP: How AI is reshaping F&B innovation cycles to boost product development
Food innovation in emerging F&B companies is fraught with challenges like high minimum order quantities and lengthy lead times, which can slow down product development and increase time-to-market. We spoke to Kerry about how the company is targeting these issues with its AI tool “KerryKalaido,” which leverages a blend of product, consumer, and ingredient trends to speed up product ideation and realization.
Scientists unlock wild rice genes for “climate ready” varieties amid global crop yield pressures
We spoke with researchers in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands who investigated rice genetics to understand how years of artificial selection for valuable traits like nutritional profile have unintentionally reduced the crop’s resilience to climate change. Their findings could help boost rice yields and introduce it into regions where rice production is “currently untenable.”
Foodservice trends in the US and Canada
Foodservice plays a vital role in the daily lives of consumers, offering convenience, flavor, and opportunities for social connection. In North America, the industry faces dynamic changes driven by economic shifts and evolving technologies. Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research into foodservice trends explored the consumer preferences and dining habits influencing the industry’s offerings and innovation.
IGD: Robotics and AI investment crucial to offset rising UK food prices and labor costs
As US trade tariffs, retaliatory measures, geopolitical tension, and climate change enhance global inflation risks, a new report by the Institute of Grocery Distribution revealed that food prices will rise 3.4% in UK retail and 5.2% in the Away From Home sector this year. This spike will be a culmination of increasing labor costs, driven by the government’s autumn budget measures. We spoke to James Walton, chief economist at IGD, to find out more.