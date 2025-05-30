Amyris and Ingredion end RealSweet JV to restructure sweetener strategy
Amyris and Ingredion have ended their RealSweet stevia-derived sweetener joint venture, marking a significant shift in their partnership. Amyris will take full ownership of the Brazilian precision fermentation plant, and Ingredion will have exclusive rights to use Amyris’ technology for the production and commercialization of fermented Reb M, a high-intensity sweetener.
Amyris is a vertically integrated synthetic biology company which collaborated with Ingredion in 2021 to leverage its advanced precision fermentation to produce sustainable ingredients for the food industry.
The Brazil plant has a total fermentation capacity of 1.5 million liters and produces a range of ingredients, including natural vanillin and squalane used in skincare products, besides sugarcane-based Reb M.
“Resuming full ownership and control of our state-of-the-art precision fermentation facility in Barra Bonita is an important milestone that will enable us to optimize our manufacturing portfolio to drive profitability and serve our customers most effectively,” says Kathy Fortmann, Amyris CEO.
Meanwhile, Ingredion CEO Jim Zallie says the company plans to meet rising global demand for stevia sweeteners using Amyris’ fermented Reb M technology. This will strengthen what he calls their “perfectly sweet trifecta” of extracted, bioconverted, and fermented Reb M.
Expanding production
With the new arrangement, both companies anticipate continued commercial success and future partnerships.
The JV dissolution reflects Ingredion and Amyris’ strategy to optimize their operations and focus on respective strengths, with Amyris announcing plans to expand its fermentation capabilities by adding a fourth production line at the Barra Bonita facility.
The new plant will help the company “maximize flexibility of our plant and accelerate development and commercialization of innovative and sustainable products,” notes Fortmann.
The site is expected to be operational by early next year.