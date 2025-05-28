Navigating the natural color transition: IFT expert details reformulation and cost insights
A legislative drive to phase out petroleum-derived synthetic dyes in F&B applications is compelling manufacturers to overcome complex reformulation hurdles. Formulators must address variables such as water activity, pH, and sensitivity to light and heat to develop natural color solutions that align with consumer expectations for both visual impact and environmental responsibility.
As the FDA’s looming deadline for transitioning to natural colors approaches, we speak with Renee Leber, a food scientist at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), to discuss what lies ahead for natural food color formulators, with nearly 19 months left for them to identify, assess, reformulate, and commercialize products.
Leber tells Food Ingredients First that companies should pursue “multiple strategies” simultaneously to ensure a smooth and scalable transition to natural colors within the designated time frame.
“While production efficiency of naturally derived food colors is likely to increase, the timeline for substitution adds significant pressure to ensure these colorants are readily available. If naturally derived food colorant companies struggle to meet demand, the market may tighten, causing additional hurdles for reformulation.”
Lower vibrancy of naturally derived color additives compared to synthetics is one of the hurdles she points out. This makes bright colors harder to replicate and fade more quickly.
“Typically, the more vibrant the color of a product, the harder it is to achieve that same hue,” she explains.
Earlier this month, the FDA approved algae and flower-based colors to expand natural options for F&B manufacturers, in line with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initiative to “Make America Healthy Again.”
While the development seems promising, Leber notes that naturally derived food colors may not be stable in all product environments depending on the specific colorants.
“Developers will need to keep in mind the attributes of the product they are developing for. For instance, if a naturally derived food color degrades in light, adding it to a frosted sugar cookie in clear packaging would probably lead to a short shelf life.”
Availability is also a factor of concern, as the demand for natural colors might outpace supply when many companies reformulate multiple products at once.
Shelf life challenges
Leber believes shelf life is a significant technical hurdle food scientists face when substituting synthetic dyes with natural alternatives.
Naturally derived colors typically have a shorter shelf life than their synthetic counterparts, which can “result in the product’s appearance deteriorating before its shelf life ends,” she explains.
“Developers need to account for the specific characteristics of the products they are reformulating, as not all naturally derived colors are suitable for every application.”
“The stability of these colors can vary significantly depending on the attributes of the product; for instance, some naturally derived colors have specific pH ranges they would work well in.”
While planning a reformulation, she urges manufacturers to consider factors such as product water activity, pH, and exposure to light, heat, and oxygen to maintain the performance of natural dyes in various food matrices and extend product shelf life.
Balancing cost and consumer expectations
Beyond shelf life challenges, replacing synthetic colors with natural ones can also increase costs — a key concern for products with specific price targets, Leber highlights.
Additionally, companies must consider consumer cost expectations and strive to meet them through minor changes during reformulation to keep the price in line with current pricing.
“In some cases, consumer expectations may need to be adjusted. For instance, consumers might accept a less vibrant pink strawberry sugar cookie to avoid a price increase but might be willing to pay more for a more vibrant child’s birthday cake.”
She urges developers to balance vibrancy with shelf life when they face such trade-offs during natural color reformulation and prioritize accordingly. “Knowing the color range that matters to consumers is crucial for determining the best direction to take.”
Preparing for the shift
Leber advises companies to start working on reformulations as soon as they can.
“Some categories will have an easier time with the transition than others. Companies that will have a harder time might have products less suited to some naturally derived colors based on their attributes.”
Meanwhile, companies with very price-sensitive products will work to avoid price increases as much as possible. “They could be companies with products that are vibrant with a longer shelf life looking at how to make both those things true simultaneously with naturally derived colors.”
Eventually, manufacturers will need to understand how reformulation with natural colors may impact their products and alter consumer preferences.
“For products that will have a change, especially if that change is more drastic or carries an anticipated negative consumer reaction, I would try to get ahead of the change in communication to the customer base,” she shares.
“Let them know the change is taking place and explain why it is taking place. Bring them along on the transition with you. Otherwise, companies run the risk of consumers opening a product they have come to know and enjoy, and being disappointed.”