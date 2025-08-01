Mars to invest US$2B in US manufacturing through 2026
Mars, Incorporated plans to invest an estimated US$2 billion into its US manufacturing operations by the end of 2026, to increase production capacity and fuel innovation across its portfolio of brands.
Nearly 94% of Mars products sold in the US are already produced locally, with the new investment building on the US$6 billion the company has committed to US manufacturing over the past five years.
“This investment is about building a stronger, more resilient business in the US — one that can grow with our consumers, deliver for our partners, and create lasting economic impact in the communities where we operate,” says Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Incorporated.
The US$2 billion investment includes a new US$240 million Nature’s Bakery facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will create more than 230 new jobs in the region and produce nearly one billion bars each year, says the M&M maker.
“The US is our biggest and most important market, and a key engine of growth for the long term, not only through our legacy manufacturing footprint but also through the expansion of strategic acquisitions like Nature’s Bakery, which is already scaling quickly. That’s why we’ve committed US$6 billion to US manufacturing in the last five years, with another US$2 billion planned by the end of next year.”
Earlier this year, the snacking giant also opened a US$450 million Royal Canin dry pet food facility in Lewisburg, Ohio. It has added more than 9,000 US-based associates in the past five years.