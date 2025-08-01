US honey consumption hits record high amid rising demand for natural sweeteners
US honey consumption reached a record high last year, with a 25% jump since 2023, USDA Economic Research Service figures reveal. The growth is fueled by honey’s reputation as a “superfood,” perceived health benefits, and image as a natural alternative to table sugar.
At 688.6 million pounds in 2024, the figure surpasses the previous record of 618 million pounds set in 2021.
“The results of this study are a testament to American consumers’ increased awareness of honey’s benefits,” says Margaret Lombard, CEO of the National Honey Board.
“Over time, honey has become the preferred sweetener for many because it’s an all-natural, minimally processed option. When you choose honey, you are not only supporting a beekeeper but also the honey bee population that helps protect and pollinate our food ecosystem.”
The USDA highlighted the data in a feature article, “Sugar and Sweeteners Yearbook Tables - Visualization: Meeting honey demand in the US,” which shows that honey demand in the US has steadily increased over the last 30 years.
The findings mirror the National Honey Board’s US Honey Consumer Attitudes & Usage study, which found that honey is the most used sweetener at lunch, dinner, and snack times.
Consumers cite its natural health benefits and flavor as key reasons for their choice.