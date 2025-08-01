July in review: IFT First 2025, Animal suffering labels, Olive oil fraud
Last month, we attended IFT First 2025 in Chicago, US, where some of the world’s biggest F&B companies were showcasing their latest innovations. Meanwhile, the Swiss government passed legislation requiring food labeling to indicate whether animals had been subjected to painful procedures during production.
We also investigated global olive oil fraud and spoke to numerous experts and supply chain actors about preventing the flow of counterfeit products.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Labeling pain: Swiss government mandates transparency for animal suffering
The Swiss Federal Council introduced mandatory labeling for food from non-human animals subjected to painful procedures without anesthesia. We spoke with the Swiss Farmers’ Union and animal welfare advocates about the move and its implications for Switzerland’s food industry.
Unilever accused of greenwashing its food brands under scrutiny from Dutch authorities
The Dutch Consumers Association, Consumentenbond, accused Unilever of “large-scale greenwashing,” with its research showing that over half of examined products carried misleading sustainability claims, along with the use of “self-invented” logos for added credibility.
Olive oil fraud: Experts discuss climate, supply chain and counterfeiting challenges
Olive oil became the center of a global fraud crisis as climate change shrinks harvests and elevates prices, creating increased incentive for crime. From counterfeit labels to diluted oils, fraudsters remain ahead of authorities by exploiting regulatory gaps and consumer trust. We spoke to industry experts to discover how this issue is impacting the market and what can be done about it.
Salt reduction technologies: Ohly discusses yeast extracts to limit sodium amid consumer demand
As regulatory pressure to reduce sodium intensifies, food manufacturers face the challenge of reformulating popular products without losing flavor appeal. Summer is a critical period for savory foods like barbecue meats, dips, and salty snacks, making salt reduction strategies especially important for brands seeking to meet health guidelines. We speak with Daria Pashkova at Ohly.
Vegetarian Union warns a ban on meat-related terms for plant-based products threatens EU single market
The European Vegetarian Union (EVU) criticized recent proposals to ban meat-based terms like “burger” or “ribs” on plant-based products, claiming the justifications given are baseless. We speak to the EVU about why it believes such a ban would create legal contradictions and pose potential threats to the European economy.
AI enhancement: How F&B players fast-track innovation, speed up R&D, interpret trends and boost analysis
AI is revolutionizing the F&B industry, helping manufacturers and brands integrate smart tools and digital systems into their innovation pipelines. “AI-enhanced” is an emerging term used to champion the standout features of new solutions. We spoke with Kerry and Corbion about AI integration and the possibilities for enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable F&B innovations.
Transparency triumphs at IFT First 2025: Ingredion, Comet Bio & FoodChain ID
Consumers are increasingly influenced by environmental and social factors when choosing food and beverage products. At the IFT First 2025 trade show in Chicago, US, supply chain transparency took center stage as exhibitors presented solutions for more responsible ingredient sourcing and holistic sustainability choices.
US reaches tariff deal with EU as alcohol sector pleads for exemptions
The EU reached a tariff agreement with the US after months of negotiations with the Trump administration. The deal will impose 15% levies on most imports from the bloc. This avoids a trade war and is in exchange for massive European investments (US$750 billion) in US weapons and energy infrastructure.
UK-India trade deal to halve whisky tariffs and boost Scottish economy
Scotland’s whisky makers and exporters welcomed a landmark UK-India trade deal that is expected to deliver a £190 million (US$253.3 million) boost to the Scottish economy as part of the British government’s Plan for Change.
EIT Food urges rethink on alt-meat messaging across Europe to drive consumer acceptance
A gap between consumer expectations and experience is hindering uptake of alt-meat, found research by EIT Food. We spoke with the organization about how manufacturers must consider Europe’s cultural ties to meat and align product messages with local values to boost acceptance of plant-based and cultivated options.