Ingredion-Lantmännen collaboration to bolster plant-based protein with €100 million investment
Ingredion has partnered with agricultural cooperative Lantmännen, which is planning to invest over €100 million (US$105 million) in a factory in Sweden to develop plant-based protein isolates based on yellow peas. The move aims to speed up plant-based protein development while also eyeing various facets of sales, product innovation and process enhancement.
Construction of the production plant is expected to finish in 2027.
The collaboration will begin with the fulfillment of European market needs for “competitive, sustainably sourced and high-quality pea protein isolates,” says Ingredion.
“By joining forces with Lantmännen, we are expanding our footprint in the European market,” says Mike O’Riordan, Ingredion’s senior VP of texture and healthful solutions in EMEA.
“This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver superior, sustainably sourced pea protein isolates that meet the evolving needs of the global market.”
Ingredion and Lantmännen will showcase their solutions at the upcoming Food ingredients Europe event (November 19-21), 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Leveraging NPD expertise
Ingredion’s extensive market reach and deep expertise in process engineering and product development “perfectly complements” Lantmännen’s vertically integrated production capabilities, says Lars-Gunnar Edh, executive VP of the Lantmännen Energy Sector and CEO of Lantmännen Biorefineries.
pea protein for beverages with high solubility and dispersibility, expanding its plant protein line. The ingredient has a clean, neutral taste that is compatible with various flavor profiles, claims the company.Last month, Ingredion unveiled its
The Chicago, US-based firm turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredients for the F&B, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets and views upcycling of materials as an emerging trend.
Pea protein potential
Pea protein has a minimum of 80% protein content and offers wide functionality, from providing solubility, emulsifying and binding properties to improving texture and mouthfeel. It is also more sustainable and highly digestible, with no allergen declarations needed, Cargill recently told Food Ingredients First.
Meanwhile, protein ingredient use in F&B launches is rising with a 4% growth from April 2019 to March 2024, Innova Market Insights data indicates. Pea protein accounts for 6% of new F&B launches tracked with protein ingredients.
However, when formulators use pea protein in daily alternatives, it exhibits some distinct off-notes that dsm-firmenich recently targeted using its Dynarome DA technology.