Oatly partners with McDonald’s NL to bring plant-based milk offerings to the country
Oatly Group and McDonald’s the Netherlands have inked a new partnership to bring Oatly Barista Edition to all 264 restaurants in the country.
The moves comes to meet the increasing demand from consumers seeking out alternatives to dairy for coffee with a new range of plant-based oat drinks in McDonald’s restaurants.
The fast food giant is on track to reduce its CO2e footprint. Due to the brand’s scale, they have a commitment to climate and social impact.
Barista milk in NL
Starting this month, oat milk consumers can enjoy coffee with Oatly Barista Edition, at McDonald’s restaurants across the Netherlands.
“At Oatly, we want to make it easy for people to swap plant-based for dairy into their diets. Our partnership with McDonald’s helps to drive this goal by making our product easily available for consumers across the Netherlands,” says Christiaan van Doornik, general manager Oatly Benelux.
Dolly van den Akker, impact director of McDonald’s in the Netherlands, adds: “We set an example when it comes to protecting our environment and our planet. We continue to offer our guests options to choose more sustainable products and thus reduce our CO2e emissions. We see a growing demand from guests for coffee with plant-based oat drinks in our restaurants and are delighted that we can now meet this need together with Oatly Barista Edition.”
Earlier this year, Oatly Group partnered with Carvel, a US ice cream franchise owned by Focus Brands, best known for its soft-serve ice cream and ice cream cakes, to unveil a range of non-dairy frozen desserts targeted toward consumers with dairy allergies and certain dietary preferences.