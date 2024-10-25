SupplySide West 2024: Ingredion to showcase new pea protein for nutritional beverages
Ingredion has launched a pea protein for superior solubility and dispersibility, which the company says sets new standards for taste, texture and nutrition in beverages. Vitessence Pea 200 D expands the ingredient leader’s plant protein line.
The new product brings improved dispersibility to applications where higher solubility is essential to building a smooth and creamy mouthfeel. It has a neutral flavor profile, offering versatility and minimizing the need for maskers.
“[Vitessence Pea 200 D] will help manufacturers appeal to Ready-to-Mix (RTM) beverage consumers seeking plant-protein fortification with superior flavor and texture,” says Jeff Billig, vice president and general manager of protein fortification at Ingredion.
He adds, “This innovation underscores our commitment to the industry and sets a new benchmark for quality and nutrition.”
Key features of Vitessence Pea 200 D:
- Superior solubility for lump-free textures, less sedimentation and quick dispersion
- Clean, neutral taste compatible with a range of different flavor profiles
- Smooth texture while reducing the need for other ingredients
- Eighty percent protein on a dry basis
- North America grown and produced
Vitessence Pea 200 D is initially launching in the US and Canada, with future availability in EMEA.
Ingredion will demonstrate the new product in a RTM beverage with 23 g of protein at SupplySide West Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 30-31.
We recently explored how Ingredion is leveraging AI to drive beverage sweetener innovation as consumers shift toward “sophisticated blends.”