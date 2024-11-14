dsm-firmenich redefines plant-based beverages with innovation “beyond mimicking dairy”
dsm-firmenich is targeting dairy-like taste and texture in plant-based milk with two innovations — the Smart Milk range that mimics the “creamy, buttery and rich” milky notes and Dynarome DA technology that mask off-notes in dairy alternatives like oat, pea and other plant proteins.
With these launches, the Swiss-Dutch company has taken a “deep dive” into understanding what consumers truly crave and identified a significant gap in the market for authentic dairy-like experiences in plant-based beverages, says Utkarsh Shah, VP Sweet Goods North America dsm-firmenich Taste, Texture & Health.
“Our new innovations bridge that gap, offering the indulgent, creamy flavors that people love without sacrificing nutrition or values.”
“These advancements represent a pivotal moment for plant-based options, allowing consumers to savor the taste they desire while embracing a healthier lifestyle.”
The innovations come at a time when alternative dairy and meat product launches increase worldwide with a +10% CAGR average annual growth from July 2019 to June 2024, Innova Market Insights data indicates. Alt-dairy drinks account for 38% of these launches.
Transforming alt-dairy perception
The innovations have been specifically formulated to mimic the mouthfeel of milk while offering a nutritional profile that more closely mirrors traditional dairy, giving consumers a healthier yet highly satisfying alternative.
The Smart Milk range is based on dsm-firmenich’s SmartProteins expertise and captures the creamy, buttery and rich milky notes that consumers desire, claims the company.
Additionally, the proprietary Dynarome DA technology “effectively masks off-notes while offering the authentic mouthfeel of real milk, ensuring every sip is smooth, clean and delicious.”
Joann Fritsche, business development director Sweet Goods North America dsm-firmenich Taste, Texture & Health says: “Our mission is to transform the perception of plant-based drinks by delivering the authentic flavors and textures associated with dairy.”
“With our latest taste solutions, our aim was to do more than mimic dairy but rather redefine what plant-based beverages can be. We’re proud to offer products that combine the deliciousness of traditional milk with a nutritional profile that aligns with modern lifestyle goals, making it easier for everyone to enjoy their favorite flavors guilt-free.”
Eyeing dairy mouthfeel
Nearly 70% of consumers seek plant-based options that taste like true dairy and 73% are open to purchasing more dairy alternatives if they feature a better nutritional profile, notes dsm-firmenich, which claims its solutions are “uniquely positioned” to fulfil market needs.
Dairy alternatives often compete on sensory features such as creaminess and flavor rather than nutrient content, an analysis by Innova Market Insights reveals. They have also expanded far beyond traditional soy milk to incorporate different bases, such as almond, cashew, coconut, rice, oat.
On an indexed basis, dairy alternative drinks are up +60% and spoonable non-dairy yogurts have doubled between 2015 and 2019, notes the market researcher.