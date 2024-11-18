IFF launches texturizing solution to improve dairy and fresh fermented foods
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has unveiled Texstar, an advanced enzymatic texturizing solution that can improve the texture of dairy and plant-based fresh fermented products.
The ingredient provides the viscosity needed in such food products without adding stabilizers and allows manufacturers to create textured products with the solution featuring “consumer-accepted” ingredients, says the company.
The enzyme can also help manage supply chain fluctuations more effectively and reduce Scope 3 emissions relating to texturants.
“With nearly two-thirds of UK consumers scrutinizing yogurt ingredients as closely as other foods, Texstar allows the creation of delicious, fresh fermented products with creamy, velvety textures that consumers love, using familiar and consumer-accepted ingredients,” says Marianne Toftdal, global product line manager, Dairy Enzymes, IFF.
Enhancing taste and texture in yogurt
Texstar converts sucrose into poly- and oligosaccharides during fermentation. This process reduces the sugar content in yogurt, delivering smoothness and shine to the texture without conventional starch-based texturants.
According to IFF, the ingredient can also improve the taste of plant-based fresh fermented foods, lowering the “beany” taste often associated with them.
The F&B giant notes that when used as a partial milk protein replacer, Texstar can lower the carbon footprint of products. Because of much lower usage rates, manufacturers can achieve up to 90 %in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions linked with texturants.
The ingredient can help address the price fluctuations associated with crop-based texturants like starch. Since it delivers viscosity at low dosages, manufacturers can store more inventory in less space.
Meanwhile, IFF is tapping into the soaring demand for no-and low-alcohol (NOLO) beer with its Diazyme NOLO enzyme solution for improved taste, efficiency and sustainability.
The ingredient boosts the production capacity of manufacturers “without requiring costly capital investments,” claims the company.