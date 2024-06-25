IFT First 2024: Better Buds elevates dairy and alt-dairy tastes with flavor concentrates
25 Jun 2024 --- Concentrated dairy flavor supplier Butter Buds will showcase its “real dairy” dairy alternative and on-trend specialty flavor concentrates at the IFT First 2024 trade show in Chicago, US, next month. The ingredients help manufacturers mask off-flavors and add “rich flavor and full-bodied mouthfeel” in products to meet consumers’ taste and texture demands.
The company will also unveil its updated look and logo and allow visitors to sample prototypes featuring the concentrates that help round out any harsh notes in various food applications.
The solutions have a high impact and low usage rates and offer manufacturers a cost-effective way to deliver gourmet tastes to consumers.
“Beyond these benefits, our newest ingredient innovations are here to help elevate food products with specialty ingredients that deliver complex flavor experiences,” says Michael Ivey, national sales director at Butter Buds.
Gourmet taste with savings
Butter Buds products provide unique flavor profiles and functionality for ingenious ingredients, helping manufacturers create consumer-pleasing finished products that meet consumer demands.
“Taste remains the top-most driver for consumers’ F&B choices, according to the International Food Information Council’s 2023 Food & Health Survey and Butter Buds ingredients help manufacturers meet today’s marketplace needs,” says the company.
Butter Buds will present its prototypes featuring some of its latest ingredient innovations at the trade show, such as Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate and Butter Buds Simple Concentrate CL for enhancing the overall cheddar cheese and butter flavors in comfort foods like mac and cheese.
Manufacturers can add these ingredients at very low inclusion levels to deliver gourmet taste, while saving costs and do not require “flavor” or “natural flavor” declarations on product labels.
Fruity flavors in dairy
Butter Buds has innovated a Matcha cream cheese parfait with guava sauce to provide a multicultural dessert flavor and complex taste experience for consumers. Cheese Buds Cream Cheese helps give the cream cheese parfait its “mild tanginess and silky smooth texture.”
Meanwhile, Milk Buds Whole Milk Type provides mild whole milk middle notes with slight sweet and buttery base notes to complement the matcha base.
Butter Buds Dried Beer Extract is incorporated to slightly “mellow the top note tanginess” of the guava sauce, replicating a “fresher fruit flavor” and topped off with buttery cookie crumbles featuring Butter Base 100 for a rich dairy experience.
Innovative flavor concepts
Butter Buds will also showcase its mole sauce, which combines the complex, layered flavor of mole sauce with traditional meatballs.
“Cocoa Butter Buds bring the richness and intensity that help deliver the toasty authentic mole sauce experience. The secret? The concentrated powder made with real cocoa fat makes it possible to add enough cocoa fat to balance flavor without adversely affecting texture, processing, nutritional profile or cost,” says the company.
Wisconsin-based Butter Buds leverages its customer-focused R&D department and team of food scientists and product development specialists to formulate a wide array of concentrated dairy flavors made from fresh butter, cheese and other quality ingredients.
The company also targets the ongoing clean label trend by formulating a variety of certified organic and non-dairy dairy flavors.