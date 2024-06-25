Saica Group and Mondelēz roll out paper-based solution for multipack snack products
25 Jun 2024 --- Packaging specialist Saica Group and snack giant Mondelēz have jointly introduced a paper-based product targeted to multipack products for the confectionery, biscuits and chocolate markets.
The new paper-based packaging is recyclable in the paper waste stream. It is suitable for the heat-sealable packing process, and depending on the desired final appearance, it can be coated or uncoated.
“We believe that packaging sustainability is a very serious challenge that required our full commitment and far-reaching collaborations with companies equally committed, like Mondelēz,” says Miguel Angel Dora, general manager at Saica Flex.
“Our ambition to make Saica’s flexible monomaterial structures, including paper, is a key aspect to achieve all these goals. We hope that, by 2025, 100% of our flexible packaging offer is recyclable so that we can contribute towards a truly circular economy,” he adds.
The partners prioritized converting and optimizing Vertical Form Fill Seal packaging processes throughout the project. Their goal was to achieve suitable printing quality, functionality and user-friendly operation for machine-packing lines.
This involved meticulously considering both the mechanical and sealing aspects to ensure the packages delivered optimal performance. Ultimately, the focus was to guarantee that the contents reached consumers in pristine condition.
The product meets the sustainability standards set by the Confederation of European Paper.
Packing “light and right”
This initiative is part of Mondelēz International’s ongoing efforts to pack “light and right” in service of its global sustainable packaging goals. By 2025, the company aims to reduce virgin plastic in packaging made of rigid plastic by at least 25% and in all plastic packaging by 5%.
Mondelēz has already reduced packaging materials by 72,600 metric tons at the end of 2022 and aims to make 98% of packaging designed to be recyclable by 2025.
Earlier this month, it claimed to have reduced its virgin plastic use by over 1,000 metric tons in the UK last year after implementing changes to its packaging across several products, including two iconic Cadbury Christmas gifts.
Meanwhile, Saica has committed to designing a 100% recyclable flexible packaging portfolio by 2025 and introducing at least 5% in weight of post-consumer recycled content in its products by 2025.
Saica also targets a 20% reduction in the weight of plastic content by 2025 and 15% of all this packaging to be made of paper structures by 2025.
Dora highlights that by 2025, Saica will also offer 15% in weight of its flexible packaging solutions made of paper structures.
Snack packing highlights
In recent innovations, DS Smith supported global snacking company Pladis to reduce plastic in its iconic orange Jacob’s Cream Crackers box by 78% while delivering a tamper-proof pack with “impactful branding.”
Meanwhile, Kellanova’s Pringles marketed its first bagged snack range, moving away from cans. The new line-up was made available in the US last month in three flavor varieties.
PepsiCo and GreenDot collaborated on new snack packaging for Sunbites crisps, which contains 50% recycled plastic film derived through an advanced recycling process. PepsiCo also rolled out paper multipack bags for its Snack A Jacks brand.