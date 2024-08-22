IFF’s R&D Center Certification to propel beverage and bakery innovation in Türkiye
22 Aug 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances’ (IFF) Creation and Design Center in Türkiye has received the R&D Center Certification from the Türkiye Ministry of Industry and Technology, recognizing it as a “key innovation center.” This speeds up access to the company’s innovative solutions for food manufacturers in the country, where the F&B industry provides almost 20% of the GDP.
The innovation hub is situated in Gebze, a district close to Istanbul and provides end-to-end support to Turkish F&B manufacturers.
Receiving the certification marks a significant milestone in IFF’s “accelerated innovation” strategy, says Armand Engelen, regional creation & design director, Africa, Middle East, Türkiye and Indian subcontinent (AMETI) at IFF.
“For our customers, this accreditation significantly streamlines their application process which means faster access to our innovative solutions, helping them to bring new products to market swiftly.”
Propelling food analysis
The Türkiye research center includes a team of 29 application scientists and has facilities, including dedicated labs for beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat and snacks.
The site also houses an analytical lab and pilot plants to support manufacturers from conceptualization to commercialization. A culinary kitchen emulating professional food preparation settings is also located within the hub.
The center has collaborated with several universities and research organizations and with customers worldwide following the certification. According to IFF, these partnerships have led to several projects across the bakery and beverage categories, alongside efforts in upcycling.
Facilitating speed-to-market
IFF has been working on multiplying its research presence for a while. Its first creative and application center opened in 2022 in Singapore, along with a Nourish Innovation Lab in the US for snacks and beverages the same year.
In 2023, the flavor supplier unveiled its first dedicated F&B lab in Seoul, South Korea to support local beverage, culinary and snack manufacturers with improved speed-to-market, along with two flavor creation labs in Denmark.
Last month, the company renovated and expanded its culinary and sensory innovation hub in China to tap into the Asian market.