Symrise streamlines production with upgraded F&B powder blending facility in China
22 Aug 2024 --- Symrise has completed the expansion of its F&B powder blending facility in Jinqiao, Shanghai, China, in a move to improve operational efficiency, safety standards and production capacity of its seasoning plant.
With this project, the company aims to bring “transformative” benefits to local F&B production, aligning with its long-term strategic goal of strengthening its position in the evolving Chinese market and swiftly serving consumers in the region.
Walter Ribeiro, global president of F&B at Symrise, says, “This expansion project shows our focus on innovation and operational excellence. It positions us to optimally meet the demands of our F&B customers and strengthens our competitive edge in the market.”
Expansion in Asia-Pacific
The installation of the advanced blender improves the seasoning plant’s current production capacity for the local market. The equipment became functional this July, and the food ingredient player expects to optimize manufacturing costs while increasing efficiency.
“The completion of this project underscores our commitment to safety and efficiency, ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality F&B products while adhering to the highest standards of operation,” adds Kapil Sethia, president of F&B APAC at Symrise.
This upgrade comes after the company announced the opening of a new F&B lab facility in Beijing, China, investing €1.5 million (US$1.6 million) to target the area’s dynamic and rapidly growing consumer base.
The labs include specialized zones for beverage and dairy creation, application, savory creation, snacks and seasonings, each equipped with workstations and evaluation rooms.
In July, Symrise unveiled a Digital Immersion Co-Creation Center in Singapore — a facility blending market, consumer and sensory insights with cutting-edge technology. The digitally enabled, purpose-built space marks the company’s next steps in strengthening its taste, nutrition and health expertise in Asia-Pacific.