IFF taps into Asian market with Chinese culinary and sensory innovation hub
31 Jul 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is renovating and expanding its “Shanghai Creative Center” in China to bolster the development of innovative flavors, functional ingredients, fragrances and bioscience-based solutions across its product portfolio in China and the Greater Asia market.
“The Shanghai Creative Center will bring together capabilities across IFF, all in one location, enabling us to improve our delivery of end-to-end solutions for customers in Asia and around the world,” says Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF.
He considers the move a “natural next step” for the company’s advancing innovation in Asia, following the opening of the company’s Singapore Innovation Center in 2022.
The site will be located in Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Business Park, Shanghai, China and is expected to commence operations by the end of August. The 16,000 square-meter site is claimed to be IFF’s largest in Asia.
Sensory and culinary exploration
The upcoming facility is poised to become a “hub for technical synergy” and sensory exploration, with amenities like an open-office layout and a sensory science center. It will also include a scent creative center for creation, design and product analysis, to facilitate the convergence of all technical disciplines.
A culinary demo kitchen and instant noodle pilot line will also be located within the site to focus on culinary innovation.
“This multifaceted approach not only empowers perfumers and flavorists to craft new sensory delights but also strategically positions the center to meet the nuanced tastes of Chinese consumers, serving local, regional and international markets,” notes IFF.
Tapping into the Chinese market
IFF debuted in the Chinese market in 1981, when it became the fragrance and flavor industry’s “first multinational” to establish a footprint and a factory.
“Today, China is one of the most important markets for flavors and fragrances with high potential for growth. Furthermore, the region’s demand for bioscience-based products is rapidly accelerating, as consumers increasingly seek options for greater longevity and healthy lifestyles,” underscores IFF.
IFF’s knowledge and experience in these sectors, coupled with investment in the innovation center, are expected to speed up the products’ market entry and support its customers’ brand growth strategies in China.
Other recent company developments include an investment in a high-moisture extrusion technology for alt-meat and a Sustainability Brewing Calculator innovation to simplify sustainable decision-making for brewers.