IFF advances in alt-meat space with high-moisture extrusion investment
Plant protein pioneer to create novel plant-based recipes using Coperion extrusion systems
24 Jan 2024 --- IFF is investing in high-moisture extrusion (HME) technology from Coperion, a global player in extrusion technology.
According to Alexander Lamm, principal food designer, Nourish, IFF, this investment will allow the company to deliver a wide range of benefits to its customers, helping them create innovative new meat analogs and supporting them all the way from ideation to commercialization “ultimately enabling development of successful products faster.”
IFF has pioneered many options for meat alternative pioneers over the years, and now this investment is further enhancing the possibilities, enabling the company to support manufacturers in replicating the appearance and fibrous texture of conventional whole-muscle meat.
Notably, the trajectory for alternative proteins — especially plant-based proteins — is vast, and growing.
Delivering sensory attributes and more
HME can deliver an improved eating experience of plant-based meat and seafood products, offering advantages such as increased juiciness and muscle-like texture compared to other methods.
Manufacturers can harness HME to create unique sensory attributes by understanding the interactions between various processes, ingredients, flavors and proteins to optimize taste, texture and cost-effectiveness.
Previously, IFF’s extruded protein was slated to shake up whole muscle plant-based meat alternatives production.
This growth trend of plant-based meat alternatives is expected to continue with double-digit growth over the next five years. HME technology plays a pivotal role, accounting for approximately 20% of plant-based meat products worldwide, according to research conducted by the Good Food Institute.
Integrating HME tech
IFF has recently installed three HME systems in IFF’s innovation hubs across Europe, the US and Singapore. These systems are operational and feature exact powder and liquid feeders, ensuring high-quality production and remarkable flexibility.
IFF is integrating HME into its IFF PRODUCT DESIGN approach, combining ingredient and flavor design expertise with advanced industry insights to provide end-to-end Product Design solutions.
“Through the synergistic integration of HME technology and IFF’s RE-IMAGINE PROTEIN Innovation program, the goal is to pioneer new and innovative meat alternative products that offer a level of consumer acceptance not yet achieved in the market,” adds Lamm.
“Consumer demand for plant-based products that offer an experience akin to eating meat is huge, and HME is one of the best ways to meet it.”
“HME is a newer and changing technology which offers a huge range of possibilities for the future. Especially as concerns about feeding a fast-growing global population healthily and sustainably mount,” notes John Sheehy, global key account manager, Alternative Proteins, Coperion.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with IFF and help integrate HME testing into its capabilities. Coperion is honored and excited to have this opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise to help IFF develop the next generation of fibrous plant-based proteins.”
By Elizabeth Green