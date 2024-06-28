IFF’s new Sustainability Brewing Calculator unlocks savings and minimizes ecological impact
28 Jun 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has launched its Sustainability Brewing Calculator, simplifying sustainable decision-making for brewers. The online tool reveals how adjustments to raw material inputs can lead to substantial savings in water, energy, CO2 emissions and land use.
The launch is part of IFF’s broader commitment to sustainability, aiming to address global challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity.
“Our Sustainability Brewing Calculator is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing solutions that support sustainability at every level of operation,” says Todd Krieger, sustainable solutions director at IFF.
The Sustainability Brewing Calculator was designed with environmental and economic considerations and delivers actionable data to assist brewers in making informed decisions benefitting their businesses and the planet.
Life Cycle Assessment
The tool uses Life Cycle Assessment methodology and available sustainability data to simulate adjustments in brewing recipes, providing outputs such as potential reductions in water and energy consumption and decreases in carbon emissions. By adjusting a recipe to include a higher percentage of locally sourced raw materials, brewers can lower costs, support local agriculture and minimize overall environmental impacts.
“The brewing industry has long faced challenges in sustainability, particularly in energy and water use,” says Karine Dedman, marketing category manager for Brewing and Distilling Enzymes at IFF. “Our new calculator empowers brewers with precise, easy-to-understand data on the benefits of sustainable raw materials. It clearly outlines potential savings of adjusting the raw materials mix."
The Sustainability Brewing Calculator has already helped several breweries implement successful changes with scientifically sound and practically viable recommendations, leading to significant operational improvements and cost savings, the company adds.
Based on the intended raw material inputs and required outcomes, brewers can download a comprehensive report containing the data they have tested using the digital tool.
The report also includes a guide to IFF’s enzymatic solutions like Laminex (reducing viscosity and improving downstream beer filtration), Amylex (ensuring fast and efficient starch conversion) and Bclear (ensuring robust stabilization).