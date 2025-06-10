MaGie Creations launches “world’s first” emulsifier made from brewer’s grain
Food-tech company MaGie Creations unveils a first-of-its-kind grain emulsifier to meet high demand for clean label innovation, which reduces waste, is cost-effective, and leverages upcycled ingredients that would otherwise be discarded.
By upcycling a major by-product of the beer industry, MaGie Creations says the company is directly addressing some of the biggest topics in the global F&B industry, including how to feed a growing population more sustainably, shift away from ultra-processed foods, and unlock value from overlooked waste streams.
Brewer’s grain accounts for up to 85% of brewing by-products, which are millions of tons of fiber and protein-rich biomass, typically used as animal feed or discarded.
MaGie Creations has developed a process that transforms this underutilized material into a proprietary food-grade emulsifier, PowerBond.
“This innovation is more than just a new ingredient; it’s a glimpse of the future of food,” says Madeleine Gielens, founder of MaGie Creations. “We’re showing how the food system can be both circular and clean without compromising on functionality or flavor.”
Brewing waste
The company’s new solution offers food manufacturers an alternative to synthetic and ultra-processed emulsifiers. It aligns with growing consumer demands for natural ingredients and sustainable sourcing, and it comes as global consumers are scrutinizing labels more than ever.
PowerBond works across a wide range of food applications, including baked goods, meat, and meat substitutes. It is a viable, price-competitive replacement for many existing additives.
“The future of food isn’t just about what we eat; it’s about how we make it,” adds Ellen van der Starre, product development lead at MaGie. “We need comprehensive, systemic solutions that begin with reimagining food production.”
“By thoroughly studying brewer’s grain, we uncovered the inherent functional properties embedded within this valuable biomass, enabling us to create PowerBond, an emulsifier that requires minimal processing of the raw material only while avoiding the creation of new residue streams.”