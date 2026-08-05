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Griffith Foods targets growth in Poland with dry seasonings and coating systems
Key takeaways
- Griffith Foods plans to acquire the Plant-Tec factory in Zgierz–Łódź, Poland.
- The deal will expand its European manufacturing capacity, flexibility, and supply continuity.
- Poland offers strong growth potential, particularly in seasonings, coatings, and poultry-related applications.
Griffith Foods has reached an agreement with LipCo Foods Group to acquire the Plant-Tec factory in Zgierz–Łódź, Poland, as part of its growth strategy for Europe.
The investment will expand Griffith Foods’ manufacturing presence in Poland and Eastern Europe, while increasing production capacity and operational flexibility to support customers across the region.
Filip de Reymaeker, president for Europe at Griffith Foods, tells Food Ingredients First that acquiring the Plant-Tec factory reinforces the global company’s position in key product categories, including dry seasonings and coatings.
“It gives us greater speed, flexibility, and continuity of supply within our European manufacturing network.”
“[The plant] is an addition to our existing European sites, which remain critical to our operations and long-term growth. The new factory increases our overall capacity, allowing us to respond more quickly to customer demand, protect continuity of supply, and strengthen customer service levels across the region.”
César Lipka, CEO at LipCo Foods Group, adds: “Plant-Tec integration by Griffith Foods marks the starting point of a new phase of growth ambitions for both companies.”
“LipCo Foods Group continues to focus on its business, which is the development of the multifood segments and innovations. We welcome Griffith Foods’ new production capabilities in Poland, which will help both companies grow the business together and continue delivering differentiated value in dry products innovation.”
Poland pushes forward
De Reymaeker explains that Poland provides a strong strategic base for Griffith Foods’ expansion.
“GDP is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2026, one of the fastest rates among the EU’s biggest economies. It is also [the EU’s] largest poultry producer, accounting for 20.5% of EU poultry meat output in 2024 — which creates real demand for our expertise in seasonings and coating systems.”
Eastern Europe’s sauces, seasonings, and spices market is one of the most dynamic growth regions for the company’s categories, says de Reymaeker.
“Poland sits at the center of it — a strong domestic food market that also provides strategic access to other fast-growing emerging markets across the wider region.”
Elevating customer service
The new facility aims to support Griffith Foods’ customers across food manufacturing, protein processing, QSR, and foodservice.
Griffith Foods will integrate the facility into its manufacturing network, combining its global product expertise with local market knowledge to create a platform for shared, long-term growth.
De Reymaeker says the acquisition provides additional capability more quickly than building a new site from the ground up, “while allowing us to integrate the facility into our wider European network.”
“Following the acquisition, we will continue investing in the site to enhance it further, just like we do with the rest of our production facilities, including its technology, capabilities, and workforce. The initial focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining continuity of supply for customers.”
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