GoodMills Innovation elevates vegan pulled and grilled meats with wheat and fava bean texturate
Germany-based GoodMills Innovation has unveiled a co-texturized wheat and fava bean proteins-based texturate for “convincing meat-like alternatives” such as vegan pulled meat, sliced meat or barbecue skewers. The innovation expands its Vitatex range of texturates amid a rising consumer demand for appealing meat substitutes.
The ingredient, Vitatex Wheat Fava Flakes SVP Pro, is a robust, clean-label texturate that helps alt-meat manufacturers achieve a “pronounced” fibre and layer structure and a long-lasting bite, notes the company.
Due to amino acid cross-linking, the co-extrusion of wheat gluten and fava bean protein distinguishes the ingredient from conventional texturates.
Antje Dittrich, application manager Plant-Based at GoodMills Innovation, explains: “While limited cross-linking occurs when proteins are individually textured and then blended, the co-extrusion process incites strong cross-linking activity that results in a stable, cohesive structure with distinct layers and a long-lasting bite.”
“This technology allows us to achieve a meat-like structure, which is ideal for products where bite and mouthfeel are key to enjoyment.”
The ingredient has a light texture that allows easy coloring if required, and absorbs flavors well. It also has “fewer off-notes” than with pea protein-based products, claims the firm, which manufactures clean label ingredients based on cereals and pulses.
Withstanding processing conditions
GoodMills Innovation says its “GMO-free” ingredient has a robust, multi-layer structure suitable for pulled meat concepts and grilled products such as skewers or sliced meat. The coarse granulation of the flakes enables manufacturers to handle and further process the product easily after a short soaking time.
It has a high water absorption capacity, up to 1.9 times water absorption, and can resist shearing forces during the production process. The company claims it can retain its fibrous structure even after frying, boiling, cooking in convection ovens, defrosting, or deep-frying.
The flakes can also retain their structure when subjected to pasteurization and sterilization.
A nutritional edge
Besides texture improvements, combining wheat gluten and fava bean protein in the texturate imparts nutritional benefits to consumers due to an “optimized amino acid profile,” underscores the company.
This is because the fava bean compensates for the low levels of lysine in the wheat component. Meanwhile, the wheat content ensures better availability of methionine, which research shows improves health conditions like hepatic steatosis, insulin resistance, and bone health.
GoodMills Innovation states this provides their ingredient a “clear advantage over pure legume proteins.”
The company says its raw materials are EU-certified to ensure transparency and quality for manufacturers and since fava beans are grown regionally, it also allows sustainable sourcing within Europe.