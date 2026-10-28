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Döhler expands natural color capacity in Türkiye and advances Mexico plans
Key takeaways
- Döhler is expanding natural color production capacity in Türkiye.
- New equipment will boost powder, suspension, and micronized color capabilities.
- Planned Mexico facilities aim to strengthen regional supply.
Döhler is increasing natural color production capacity in Türkiye and advancing plans for dedicated color facilities in Mexico. The moves are intended to improve supply availability and give food and beverage manufacturers more options across liquid, powder, and suspension formats.
The expansion at Döhler’s Karaman site in Türkiye is targeted for completion by the end of 2026. The announcement does not specify investment values or the scale of the capacity increases.
“Color plays an essential role in the sensory experience of F&B, but our customers need more than a broad portfolio,” says Jakob Schjoerring-Thyssen, global head of business unit colors at Döhler. “They need solutions that can be developed efficiently, produced reliably, and scaled across markets.”
The move comes as ingredient suppliers scale natural color production to support manufacturers transitioning away from synthetic dyes.
Production upgrades and regional supply
At Karaman, Döhler is expanding black carrot and beetroot production capacity and strengthening its liquid color capabilities. New resin columns and an evaporator will increase capacity for anthocyanin- and betanin-based colors.
A new spray dryer will boost powder production, while a jet mill will expand micronization capacity for applications requiring fine particles and consistent dispersion. The investment also includes a roasting unit for natural brown colorants and a ball mill for color suspensions.
“By expanding our capabilities in Türkiye and Mexico, we are bringing additional capacity, technology, and production expertise closer to our customers and creating an even stronger platform for future color innovation,” says Schjoerring-Thyssen.
In Mexico, the company is advancing plans for the next phase of its site at the Arco 57 Industrial Park in San Francisco Soyaniquilpan de Juárez, in the State of Mexico. The first phase opened in July, establishing a hub for natural ingredients, integrated solutions, and technical development.
Dedicated natural color production facilities are planned for the next phase, although the announcement gives no commissioning date.
Döhler says bringing production and technical expertise closer to customers in Mexico, Latin America, and North America will support shorter delivery times, more efficient logistics, and products tailored to regional needs. Local raw-material sourcing and regional supply-chain development are also part of its plans.
The investment comes as higher costs complicate the switch to natural colors. In our August coverage, suppliers highlighted pricing as a barrier, with some manufacturers preparing alternative formulations while holding back on commercial conversion.
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