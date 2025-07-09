China greenlights Corbion’s sustainable algae-derived omega-3 for food and feed
Corbion has secured multiple regulatory approvals from China’s General Administration of Customs. This paves the way for commercializing its sustainable, algae-derived omega-3 docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) solutions in the nation’s fast-growing human and animal nutrition segments, where demand for sustainable and traceable ingredients continues to increase.
Corbion’s AlgaVia DHA and AlgaPrime DHA deliver a clean, highly concentrated, and sustainable source of omega-3 DHA. These solutions are produced on land from microalgae via controlled fermentation using sugar cane and renewable energy, thereby reducing reliance on marine resources and carbon footprint.
The approval grants Corbion crucial registrations for its omega-3 products, marketed under the AlgaPrime DHA and AlgaVia DHA brands. Both algae-derived omega-3 products are designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition, plant-based human nutrition, and nutraceutical solutions in China.
“China is an important and fast-growing market for algae-derived omega-3 solutions in both food and feed,” says Tim Rutten, VP of Nutrition & Pharma at Corbion.
“With these registrations and licenses in place, we can now offer Chinese customers and partners our proven ingredients that align with their focus on quality, safety, and sustainability.”
Applicable in various formats
The algae-based omega-3 solutions are offered in powder, liquid suspension, and oil formats across a wide range of applications in human nutrition, aquaculture, livestock, and pet food.
Interest in omega-3 has been ramping up, particularly in the context of healthy aging. A recent clinical study found that one gram of omega-3 daily over three years slows biological aging by an average of 2.9–3.8 months through a statistical analysis of 777 Swiss participants.
The regulatory approval follows the recent announcement that Corbion and five international partners joined the Ferment4Health project, which aims to determine how fermented foods and postbiotics can improve gut health and reduce chronic low-grade inflammation, a key factor in many lifestyle-related diseases.
Nutrition Insight recently explored the latest innovations surrounding algae oils alongside the health impacts of omega-3s in a Special Report with insights from dsm-firmenich, Gelita, GC Rieber VivoMega, Epax, and Aker BioMarine.
Last May, research from Case Western Reserve University, US, warned of a global shortage of omega-3, partly due to environmental factors of rising ocean temperatures, overfishing, and pollution. The team of researchers also notes that 85% of the world’s population doesn’t get enough omega-3s in their diets.