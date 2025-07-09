ADM talks reinventing mouthfeel to support functional formulations across global markets
Functionality and plant-based preferences are pushing food and beverage innovators to replicate indulgent sensory experiences, particularly texture and mouthfeel. This demand often coincides with reducing sugar, sodium, fat, and artificial additives as buyers profile ingredients more carefully than ever.
Manufacturers increasingly turn to mouthfeel, which has become a critical factor in delivering consumer satisfaction across dairy, alt-dairy, snacks, and ready-to-drink categories.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Zach Gall, global senior marketing manager, Wholesome Ingredients, Texturants, and Shanyn Seiler, product marketing manager, Global Flavor Modulation at ADM, about how modulators and texturants are evolving to meet these complex needs.
“Today’s consumers will not compromise on taste and texture, even as they also seek nutrient-dense offerings,” says Seiler.
“Consumers demand products with high fiber, protein, and/or low sugar and sodium. This comes at a time when satiety and weight management are top-of-mind, putting greater emphasis on packing these functional attributes into smaller portions while meeting taste and texture expectations for an enjoyable eating experience from start to finish.”
Tapping appeal with emulsifiers and starch
Mouthfeel enhancement begins with foundational ingredient systems such as emulsifiers and starches, which help deliver the experience consumers expect.
“They ensure smooth, stable textures by promoting uniform blending and even distribution of ingredients like water and oil. In dairy and alt-dairy beverages, such as plant-based milks and protein shakes, emulsifiers improve creaminess and prevent separation, helping stabilize emulsions, improve mouthfeel, and ensure smooth blending and stability,” explains Gall.
Another key ingredient crucial for mouthfeel is lecithin, which helps stabilize fat and water mixtures. ADM’s Stabrium lecithin, a plant-derived ingredient, provides multiple functions, such as acting as a release agent, instantizer, and nutritional supplement across formats.
“By preventing separation and improving uniformity, it supports formulation goals for beverages that require a smooth, rich, and indulgent experience. This makes it especially valuable in plant-based milk alternatives where achieving body and creaminess without synthetic ingredients can be challenging.”
Better-for-you formulations
The shift toward nutrient-dense and functional products has created formulation hurdles that often affect the sensory profile. “The inclusion or removal of ingredients can result in off-notes or off-textures, which can negatively impact the sensory experience, challenging formulators to utilize innovative technologies like flavor modulation,” says Seiler.
Moreover, as consumers prioritize natural or minimally processed F&B, they seek ingredients “closer to nature,” which comes with its challenges.
“ADM research indicates simple, recognizable ingredients influence consumers’ purchasing decisions, and they seek ingredients they deem ‘closer to nature,’” says Gall.
“Manufacturers may encounter several formulation hurdles like stability issues or undesirable tastes and textures when working with ingredients derived from natural sources and trying to keep ingredient lists short and simple.”
To address these gaps, ADM uses its TasteSpark flavor modulation platform. “Our TasteSpark Mouthfeel rebuilds a full taste experience, ensuring indulgence, richness, and creaminess are championed in better-for-you offerings,” says Seiler.
The solution works with TasteSpark Umami to reinforce mouthfeel and taste in low-sodium or plant-based products. It can be paired with TasteSpark Masking to neutralize off-notes from functional ingredients.
Seiler notes that these modulators can be labeled “Natural Flavor” in multiple countries, helping support clean label objectives.
Additionally, as the meat industry looks to minimize its environmental footprint while meeting the nutritional needs of a growing population, plant-based meat substitutes are reshaping the protein landscape.
Gall says ADM’s AccelFlex range can provide plant protein solutions that address the texture, structure, nutrition, and functionality needed to build stable and sensorially appealing meat alternatives while using familiar ingredients like soy and pea proteins.
Innovation goes global
Mouthfeel innovation does not exist in a vacuum. “Taste and texture preferences reflect cultural expectations and emotional and health-related priorities,” Seiler notes. “Successful mouthfeel innovation must be deeply attuned to the regional context.”
She adds that in Europe, there is a strong consumer preference for “smooth and creamy” food textures (89%) and “still and light” beverage textures (88–89%). These textures are perceived as “better-for-you” and easier to digest — qualities that appeal to consumers seeking healthy indulgence amid growing wellness concerns and an aging population.
While European consumers show some openness to novel textures, Seiler says the appetite for change is conditional. “Subtle, comfort-driven evolution in texture is more acceptable than dramatic shifts.”
In North America, texture preferences are broadly similar, with an even stronger preference for familiar mouthfeels — 92% for smooth and 87% for creamy food. However, openness to experimentation is more limited, with only 35% of consumers expressing interest in new textures.
Seiler unpacks this: “This suggests a greater sensitivity to innovation in sensory experiences, possibly tied to a stronger desire for familiarity and emotional reassurance. However, those who appreciate new textures often view them as opportunities for self-expression and sophistication.”
In both regions, texture plays a growing role in shaping sensory perceptions, while taste remains the main driver.
“Consumers are more likely to try new mouthfeels if they perceive them as natural, comforting, or offering functional benefits. Therefore, tailoring texture innovation to regional preferences means balancing familiarity with novelty, comfort with curiosity, and indulgence with wellness,” Seiler concludes.