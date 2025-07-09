European Commission greenlights genetically modified soybean for food and feed use
The European Commission (EC) has authorized a new genetically modified (GM) soybean variety for use in food and animal feed. This follows the European Food Safety Authority’s scientific assessment that the soybean is “as safe as its conventional counterpart.” The authorization is valid for 10 years.
The EC’s decision only allows this GM soybean to be imported for use in food and animal feed, but not to be cultivated in the EU.
“The Commission had a legal obligation to decide on this authorization after Member States did not reach a qualified majority either in favour or against the authorization,” says an official press announcement.
The GM soybean has an altered fatty acid composition and herbicide tolerance, but it “does not represent any nutritional concern” when consumed.
Labeling guidelines
The EC’s authorization states that any product made from using the variety will be subject to strict EU rules on labelling and traceability. This includes mandatory labelling, a detection method, environmental monitoring, and post-market surveillance.
The product must be labelled as “not for cultivation” and include a statement on its fat profile.
The EC decision states that the name of the organism should be “soybean,” followed by “with increased monounsaturated fat and reduced polyunsaturated fat,” or, where appropriate, in the accompanying documents. This is because the altered fatty acid profile is a significant compositional change from the conventional soybean.
The GM soybean was originally developed by US-based Monsanto Company, which was later acquired by Bayer AG in 2018. As a result, Monsanto Company became part of Bayer CropScience, which manages and markets the GM soybean through its EU subsidiary, Bayer Agriculture.
The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland emphasize the altered fatty-acid profile (higher oleic, lower linoleic acid) in the GM soybean, and support the EC’s tailored labelling and monitoring rules.
As of mid-2025, over 70 countries have approved GM crops for cultivation, import, or both. The acceptance level varies — most EU countries, Japan, and South Korea allow only imports, while the US, Brazil, and India allow extensive cultivation.
Last year, China approved GM soybeans and corn to enhance food security and reduce reliance on imports.