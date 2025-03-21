Compassion in World Farming issues warning over slow progress on poultry welfare standards
Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) calls for companies to commit to improving animal welfare and sign up to the voluntary Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), a detailed set of science-based criteria designed to improve the lives of chickens reared for food, build brand reputation, and meet expectations from consumers, shareholders, and investors.
The organization released its latest European ChickenTrack report earlier this week. It tracks progress on issues like using slower-growing, healthier breeds of chicken, providing them with more space to live, and providing enrichment such as natural light, perches, and pecking substrates like grain and straw. Using more humane slaughter practices and complying with third-party animal welfare auditing and annual public reporting are also required.
While some progress has been noted, urgent action is needed for companies to fulfil their commitments, warns CIWF.
Over 380 companies have signed up to the BCC in Europe and ChickenTrack 2024, which evaluates the 93 most influential companies based on geographic relevance, size, and overall “chicken footprint” in eight European countries. These include retailers, meal kit providers, foodservice and hospitality companies, restaurants, manufacturers, and producers.
However, of the 93 companies tracked, 64 are reporting on progress, while 29 have not yet disclosed any updates.
Companies committed to BCC criteria include Unilever, Burger King, Greggs, and Marks & Spencer.
Lack of progress
CIWF highlights that a significant number of companies are falling behind, reporting less than a 20% transition on key BCC criteria, including examining issues like stocking density, slower-growing breeds, and natural light.
It says that ChickenTrack 2024 exposes this lack of progress as a clear wake up call, urging companies to take their commitments seriously and act decisively now.
“There’s still a long way to go. Our latest ChickenTrack report reveals that 29 out of 93 of the most influential companies assessed are not reporting any progress on their BCC pledges. And for those who are reporting, a significant number are reporting less than 20% transition on key BCC criteria. With the 2026 deadline fast approaching, companies must accelerate their efforts,” Dr. Tracey Jones, global director of Food Business, CIWF, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Meeting the BCC isn’t just about good intentions — it requires a clear business strategy and meaningful investment, as well as robust supply chain solutions and partners. Companies that secure supply now and plan ahead will be best positioned to act when the market evolves. Animal welfare must remain a priority, regardless of market fluctuations.”
Why are so many companies lagging behind?
Dr. Jones explains that many companies are struggling to meet their BCC pledges due to ongoing market challenges, including the aftermath of COVID-19, inflation, the war in Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis. Additionally, some cite insufficient supply or lack of buying power as key obstacles.
“The chicken supply chain is complex, with a heavy reliance on high-demand cuts like breast meat. While BCC-compliant birds are raised to higher welfare standards, lower demand for other cuts creates cost pressures, sometimes passing additional expenses onto consumers. However, the broader issue lies in the foodservice sector’s readiness and willingness to fulfill these commitments,” she says.
“Some companies argue that producers aren’t switching breeds fast enough to meet demand — some supply does exist, and businesses must act now to help scale it up. Every BCC signatory must take responsibility for their pledge by reaffirming their business case, investing in supply chains, and pushing progress forward — regardless of whether full compliance is achieved by 2026.”
M&S has proven it’s possible to achieve 100% compliance across all its fresh chicken. Scaling up requires sufficient breeding stock, with at least 18 months needed for currently approved breeds and over three years for new breeds to support 30% production in the UK.
“Consumers and investors are increasingly demanding higher welfare, ethically produced chicken, yet many companies continue to rely on lower welfare systems. Companies that take proactive steps now won’t just meet this growing demand, but will also future-proof their businesses in an evolving market.”
Ongoing troubles in poultry and egg sectors
The poultry and egg sectors are facing major difficulties from the continued spread of avian influenza, which disrupts supply chains and causes major livestock losses for producers.
Earlier this week, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization flagged an “urgent need for strengthened biosecurity” to protect the poultry and food sector from the spread of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, including the threat of an “increased spillover” to mammals.
This comes following months of increasing concern over avian influenza, which has killed millions of wild birds and poultry and caused major disruptions in the poultry sector and egg industry.
The outbreak is cited as one of the main reasons for price hikes in egg and poultry product prices.
According to USDA figures, the average price for a dozen eggs in the US has jumped 60% in the last year because of reduced chicken supplies due to avian influenza.
The skyrocketing of egg prices also came into sharpened focus in February when Farm Action wrote to the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice urging them to investigate “dominant egg producers” who they say have “leveraged the crisis to raise prices.”
The National Chicken Council has also addressed the issue by petitioning the government with a proposal to tackle the egg shortage by using “perfectly nutritious” discarded eggs.
What can companies do?
Companies need to map out their supply chains, secure necessary investments, and build long-term partnerships to make progress on animal welfare. Regular in-year reporting is crucial for maintaining trust with customers, shareholders, and investors.
CIWF can help companies develop structured roadmap and join the Better Chicken Business Network. By fostering better animal welfare practices, companies drive a future where BCC compliance becomes the industry standard.
“As an animal welfare organization, we consistently advocate for policy changes that improve farm animal welfare at a legislative level. However, our primary focus is on working alongside companies to help them meet their commitments and drive meaningful change for chickens across the industry as quickly as possible.”
“Voluntary action remains the fastest route to progress, but if companies fail to step up, stronger regulatory measures may become necessary,” Dr. Jones concludes.