Better cheese: dsm-firmenich’s enzyme innovation targets casein protein for enhanced yields and flavor
dsm-firmenich has unveiled a fermentation-based coagulant enzyme for enhancing cheese texture and flavor, which it says can “transform” cheese production. The enzyme — Maxiren Evo — targets alpha s-1 casein protein in milk through a highly specific mode of action. The innovation aims to provide manufacturers with better yields and increased processing flexibility.
Cheese continues to be popular among consumers globally, with almost 60% stating that they have purchased cheese in the past six months, suggests Innova Market Insights data. However, the industry faces several challenges, such as demands for enhanced sliceability and shredding, and optimizing whey value, all while quality requirements continue to evolve.
“The cheesemaking industry faces mounting pressure to adopt sustainable, resource-efficient processes while catering to consumer expectations for consistent quality,” says Ardy van Erp, business director Cheese at dsm-firmenich.
“With Maxiren Evo, we’re delivering exactly what cheesemakers need: unprecedented flexibility, superior performance, and the ability to meet growing demand for pizza-perfect cheeses that stay golden after cooking and deliver a melt-in-the-mouth stretch, even at the end of their shelf life.”
Enhancing stretchability and structure
Maxiren Evo is a part of dsm-firmenich’s Maxiren range of “100% pure” chymosin enzymes produced by fermentation. It converts alpha s-1 casein protein to alpha s1-i casein, leading to “fast curd knitting, superior water binding, better moisture distribution, and improved emulsification,” underscores the company.
Additionally, the enzyme’s low proteolytic activity helps the cheese retain its structure and smoothness throughout its shelf life, preventing cutting losses, stickiness, or texture degradation.
Improved water distribution, fat emulsification, and protein integrity result in improvements in cheese melting, delivering better stretch, and visual appeal while minimizing the risk of “hot spots.”
The enzyme also ensures uniform browning, while its impact on emulsification “enhances stretchability” by maintaining protein structure and reducing oiling off. This leads to long, smooth strands of melted cheese, a consistent “golden-brown surface,” and a refined mouthfeel after baking, according to dsm-firmenich.
Boosting flavor and yields
Targeting alpha s-1 casein also allows the enzyme to stimulate flavor formation for a “clean, robust cheese flavor” without bitterness.
A recent study at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada tackled cheese bitterness using the enzyme prolidase to break down bitter-tasting compounds in cheese. The method can lead to improved cheese flavor and efficiency of flavor development to potentially lower production costs.
Van Erp highlights that cheese producers can also “maximize the benefits of Maxiren Evo in mozzarella applications” by pairing it with the company’s Delvo Cheese CP-500 cultures — which can increase mozzarella yield without compromising on quality.
Besides optimizing cheese quality, Maxiren Evo also offers environmental and economic benefits for manufacturers.
“By increasing moisture retention by up to 1.7%, cheesemakers can produce more cheese from the same amount of milk. This translates to a reduction in carbon emissions of approximately 1.6% compared to first-generation fermentation-produced coagulants,” notes the company.
dsm-firmenich operates in nearly 60 countries with revenues of over €12 billion (US$13 billion). The company recently spoke with Food Ingredients First to discuss how it is tackling quality demands and economic volatility in the cheddar cheese market.