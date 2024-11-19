Colombian chocolate manufacturer bolsters cocoa sustainability with traceability partnership
Colombian chocolate and snacks manufacturer Compañía Nacional de Chocolates (CNCh) has partnered with Farmforce, a traceability solutions provider, to bolster the sustainability of cocoa production. The move is considered to be a “decisive step” in sustainability within the chocolate industry and safeguarding natural resources to build a deforestation-free value chain.
CNCh’s Traceability and Zero Deforestation Program (PTCD) is a forward-looking initiative through which Norway-based Farmforce will help CNCh comply with the European Union’s Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR) and other international sustainability requirements, states the company.
“With Farmforce as our strategic ally, we are elevating our traceability efforts, ensuring compliance with EUDR, and providing consumers with the assurance that our products are 100% sustainable,” says a CNCh representative.
Meanwhile, a 12-month delay looms over the EUDR implementation, with pushbacks sparking criticism from environmental advocates. The European Parliament announced its decision to dilute the regulation last week.
Tracking cocoa
As the cocoa industry faces issues such as exploitation of children, farmers and the environment, the traceability of cocoa supplies has significantly improved in the last year, a report by Retailer Cocoa Collaboration revealed earlier this year.
The company uses Farmforce’s advanced traceability technology to track the origin of cocoa in real time. This enables the company to ensure compliance with environmental, social and labor regulations at every stage of the supply chain.
The traceability program was launched in May and has registered 5,500 cocoa farmers across 70 small farmer associations and cooperatives, according to CNCh. By the end of the year, the program aims to increase this number to 6,500 farmers, “further solidifying its deforestation-free supply chain.”
Additionally, the program will integrate Human Rights Monitoring and Remediation Surveys, enhancing its impact on social sustainability.
Driving sustainability
Since 1958, CNCh’s Purchasing and Agricultural Development Team has focused on developing the cocoa sector with high standards of quality and sustainability, underscores the company.
“Through the PTCD, CNCh strengthens this commitment, guaranteeing that its cocoa supply chain is transparent and free from deforestation, from cultivation to final processing.”
Farmforce provides traceability solutions to companies across the agri-commodities sector and supports them in meeting global sustainability and regulatory standards, including deforestation-free and ethical sourcing requirements.
In other sustainability advances, ofi bolstered sustainable cocoa transport in the Netherlands last week by joining forces with two maritime shipping companies. The company will implement a new electric e-pusher and barge combination to reduce emissions and provide a cleaner and quieter transport of cocoa.