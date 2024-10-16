Deforestation law delay: European Council agrees to extend EUDR application timeline
As expected, the European Council has agreed on an amendment of the EU deforestation regulation (EUDR), postponing its date of application by 12 months.
Food Ingredients First reported earlier this month, the European Commission proposed delaying the implementation of the EUDR.
This afternoon, the European Council has greenlighted the amendment, giving more time to better prepare for implementation.
“This postponement will allow third countries, member states, operators and traders to be fully prepared in their due diligence obligations, which is to ensure that certain commodities and products sold in the EU or exported from the EU are deforestation-free,” says a Commission statement.
This includes products made from cocoa, soy, palm oil and coffee.
Next steps
The Council will now inform the European Parliament of its position in view of the Parliament taking a decision on its position.
The Council says the aim is to have the regulation formally adopted by both co-legislators and published in the Official Journal of the EU so that it can enter into force by the end of 2024.