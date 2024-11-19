UK report flags “worst” combinations of common children’s snacks that triple daily sugar limit
Children may be at risk of regularly maxing out their daily allotted sugar limits by being allowed cakes and biscuits in and out of school, warns a new UK report by Action on Sugar.
The advocacy group’s survey of individually packaged or portioned sweet snacks reveals that a typical combination — such as a cake, chocolate bar and one or two biscuits consumed over the course of a day — can pack 1,326 calories and 92.5 grams of sugar.
This amount is three times the recommended daily sugar limit for children aged 11 and above.
“Shocking but true — children can consume 92.5 grams of sugar and over 1,300 calories from just three common snacks. A cake for dessert at school, a chocolate bar on the way home and a few biscuits after dinner can push their sugar intake to triple the daily limit,” says Nourhan Barakat, nutritionist at Action on Sugar.
“If sugar in these snacks were reduced by 20%, they would still be sweet, but with nearly 20 grams less sugar being consumed, it’s time food companies prioritize children’s health and cut sugar in everyday snacks.”
One serving eats into a third of limit
The survey spanned cakes (185), chocolate confectionery (92) and biscuits (360).
The data, which was published to kick off Sugar Awareness Week, found that 61% of surveyed cakes, 63% of chocolate confectionery and 44% of biscuits equal or exceed one-third (10 g) of the daily sugar limit, with each serving, for children aged 11 and above.
The “worst combination” ranked by calories per serving was Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Free From Gluten Blueberry Muffins, which contain 361 kcals and 28.5 g of sugar (∼7 teaspoons), combined with the Ritter Sport White Whole Hazelnuts containing 583 kcals and 44 g of sugar (∼11 teaspoons) and two Aldi Specially Selected Orkney Caramel Shortbreads containing 382 kcals and 20 g of sugar (∼5 teaspoons).
Action on Sugar is calling for a ban on sugary foods that result in children exceeding their maximum daily limit of sugar at school and for the creation of “healthier local food environments” around these institutions.
Although lower-calorie and lower-sugar options are readily available, the organization has concerns about how effectively the current food environment promotes them.
“The truth is, sugary foods are almost inescapable for most children — they’re readily available in schools and often the easiest choice on the way home. We’re simply not doing enough to support children in keeping their sugar intake within recommended guidelines,” says Dr. Kawther Hashem, head of Research and Impact at Action on Sugar based at Queen Mary University of London.
“We have a duty to every child to make school a sanctuary from unnecessary sugar, so they can grow up healthier, stronger and free from the risks of diet-related disease.”
Policy assessment
Action on Sugar, which operates out of Queen Mary University of London, flags limited success from the UK government’s voluntary Sugar Reduction Programme that aimed to reduce sugar by 20% in key product categories by 2020.
The program fell far short of its target, achieving minimal reductions in categories like cakes (-3.2%), biscuits (-3.1%) and chocolate confectionery (-0.9%) — a stark contrast to the 20% reduction needed to make a meaningful impact on children’s health.
In comparison, the government’s mandatory Soft Drinks Industry Levy achieved a 34.3% reduction in sugar content. Action on Sugar thus urges the government to extend the levy to include these and other high-sugar foods, suggesting revenue from this expanded levy could fund initiatives to improve children’s health.
“While the previous government’s Sugar Reduction Programme failed due to a lack of meaningful enforcement, the Soft Drinks Industry Levy proved that targeted, well-orchestrated action works,” says professor Graham MacGregor, chair of Action on Sugar.
“This new government now has a unique opportunity to prioritize the health of the nation by implementing a clear, straightforward approach across the food and drink industry which could save the National Health Service billions and save many thousands of lives.”
A poll conducted in August by Ipsos for the health care think tank Health Foundation revealed the majority of UK consumers want new taxes imposed on companies that make either junk food or ultra-processed foodstuffs to help tackle the obesity crisis.
Last month, the UK’s House of Lords published a report acknowledging the nation’s obesity-related health crisis and asking the government to introduce measures such as increasing taxes on junk food, requiring large food companies to reduce the salt, sugar and calories, as well as an extended ban on junk food ads.