EU plans to push back anti-deforestation law by 12 months
The European Commission has proposed delaying the implementation of the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which has been hailed as a “groundbreaking” law with major implications for the F&B industry.
Earlier today, the Commission announced that it intends to delay the EUDR for 12 months.
This follows recent calls from several global sectors, governments and NGOs concerned about its implementation.
It is now highly likely that businesses will have more time to prepare.
A Commission statement says that it has published additional guidance documents and a stronger international cooperation framework to support global stakeholders.
“Given feedback received from international partners about their state of preparations, the Commission also proposes to give concerned parties additional time to prepare. If approved by the European Parliament and the Council, it would make the law applicable on December 30, 2025 for large companies and June 30, 2026 for micro- and small enterprises.”
“Since all the implementation tools are technically ready, the extra 12 months can serve as a phasing-in period to ensure proper and effective implementation.”
The EC adds that the guidance presented today will provide additional clarity to companies and enforcing authorities to facilitate the application of the rules.
“At the same time, the Commission recognizes that three months ahead of the intended implementation date, several global partners have repeatedly expressed concerns about their state of preparedness, most recently during the United Nations General Assembly week in New York,” continues the statement.
“Moreover, the state of preparations among stakeholders in Europe is also uneven. While many expect to be ready in time, thanks to intensive preparations, others have expressed concerns.”