Amcor markets recycle-ready solution for baked goods to maintain freshness and reduce packaging fees
Amcor is launching its AmPrima Flowpack Pro solution for bakery products such as flatbread and packed pastry. The monomaterial is recycle-ready and helps overcome the bakery sector’s reliance on non-recyclable packaging.
According to Amcor, this is the first recycle-ready flexible packaging solution for flatbread without ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC).
The AmPrima Flowpack Pro achieves up to 82% reduction in the packaging’s carbon footprint when compared to traditional packaging solutions, and up to 77% reduction in non-renewable energy use and up to 89% reduction in water consumption.
“Bakery producers require packaging with specific properties to maintain product freshness and quality. With the evolution of our AmPrima for bakery range, we are proud to launch the new recycle-ready FlowPack Pro solution for the bakery market,” says Vitor Mota, Amcor’s product development director.
The new solution was developed at the Amcor Flexibles site in Ledbury, UK, which is an Amcor center of excellence for the development of packaging for the bakery sector.
Minimizing fees and taxes
Previously, the bakery sector has relied on non-recyclable packaging containing coatings such as PVDC, among others, to provide the oxygen barrier required to store bakery products.
With Amcor’s AmPrima Flowpack Pro solution, bakery brands can achieve high sealing and barrier properties while offering recycle-ready packaging and circularity.
The AmPrima Flowpack Pro solution could also help brands minimize extended producer responsibility fees and plastic taxes due to its lightweight design.
“We are committed to helping bakery producers and retailers move closer to their sustainability goals and meet the rising expectations of consumers for more sustainable packaging. This is also an exciting development for Amcor, as we continue to progress toward our pledge to develop all our packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025,” says Mota.
This latest addition is part of the company’s wider AmPrima range of recycle-ready solutions. With its expansion into the bakery sector, Amcor continues to innovate packaging that makes no compromise between sustainability and performance.