Cargill expands US animal nutrition presence with two feed mill acquisitions
10 Sep 2024 --- Cargill has acquired two feed mills from Compana Pet Brands to expand its presence in the agriculture retail, large ranching and farming segments in western and central US. This includes one facility in Denver, Colorado and another in Kansas City, Missouri.
Compana Pet Brands is a pet care and nutrition company based in St. Louis. It manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories.
With the addition of the two facilities, Cargill believes it is “better positioned to expand the production and distribution capabilities of its Animal Nutrition and Health business in the US.”
“These two feed mills are a perfect fit for our Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health business in the US to better position us for long-term growth of our full portfolio and serve a range of customers, from the larger farmer/rancher to the local retailer who sells horse treats and pet food,” says Mariano Berdegue, senior VP for Cargill’s Animal Nutrition & Health Americas business.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Elevating farming and ranching operations
The Denver mill consists of packing lines, which enable growth with agriculture retail customers who serve the backyard/hobby farmer and pet owner segments, notes the company.
With this acquisition, Cargill aims to fulfill the needs of large farming and ranching operations in the region with the expanded capacity and some additional investments in the operation.
“The goal is to make this facility a modernized, flagship feed mill.”
Meanwhile, the Kansas City mill is located close to Cargill’s feed facility, which enables the company to continue to be a key supplier in the area.
“This transaction is mutually beneficial as Cargill will continue to manufacture our product,” says Greg Pearson, CEO of Compana Pet Brands.
These acquisitions expand Cargill’s capabilities in feed production and distribution in the US focusing on animal nutrition, performance and health for dairy, livestock and lifestyle and pet feed segments.
We recently spoke with the company’s pectin expert about its upcycled ingredients, which enhance alt-dairy texture and stability.