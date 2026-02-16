- Industry news
Bühler reports strong growth in Chocolate & Coffee amid “climate of high uncertainty”
Key takeaways
- Grains & Food were stable overall with a slight decline in total orders, but market share gained in key areas.
- Samuel Schär became CEO of Bühler, and Mike Häfeli took over Grains & Food.
- Africa becomes the largest region for food and feed.
Bühler’s Grains & Food division remained resilient, gaining market share amid tough market conditions, while the company also saw strong growth in Chocolate & Coffee (+31%) and Value Nutrition (+12.7%).
Reporting its full-year 2025 earnings, Bühler says the company “proved its dependability and resilience as a trusted partner to stakeholders in 2025,” supported by its diverse and innovative product portfolio, global presence, and robust supply chain.
Mixed performance in Grains & Food
“We demonstrated resilience and strength to continuously innovate for our customers and invest in future growth,” says Stefan Scheiber, CEO, who was running the company until the beginning of the year when Samuel Schär took over as CEO.
Bühler reports stable overall performance in its Grains & Food Business performance for 2025, despite a challenging global market. Order intake decreased slightly by 1.1% to CHF 2.1 billion (US$2.7 billion). The division gained market share in several segments, showing competitive strength.
Overcoming market uncertainty
Meanwhile, the Chocolate & Coffee business posted “outstanding performance,” with order intake rising 31% to CHF 325 million (US$423 million). Value Nutrition achieved double-digit order growth of 12.7%. Grain Quality & Supply and Consumer Foods orders decreased by 7.4% and 8.8%, respectively. Milling Solutions’ order intake decreased by 14.3% from a historically high level in 2024.
The company, which reports a total revenue of CHF 2.8 billion (US$3.6 billion), also flags that Africa became the largest region for food and feed businesses in 2025.
Overall, Bühler says it maintained stable order intake, improved profitability, strengthened its service business, expanded in key regions, and continued advancing sustainability and innovation initiatives.
Outlook and leadership change
Bühler’s Grains & Food business also announced that after ten years, Johannes Wick stepped down as CEO at the end of 2025 to assume a new strategic role within the Group. Mike Häfeli, a long-time Bühler leader with over 25 years of experience, has taken over as CEO of Grains & Food and Member of the Executive Board.
Bühler expects the volatile market environment to persist throughout 2026, but says it is well-placed to navigate with a clear strategic direction. “The company plans to capture emerging opportunities, strengthen its market positions, and deliver lasting value for all stakeholders in 2026 and beyond,” it says.