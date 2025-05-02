Brightseed and Haleon partnership poised to harness AI for small molecule discovery
Global player in consumer health Haleon and Brightseed, experts in the AI-driven discovery of bioactive compounds, have joined forces to advance the discovery of plant-based, small molecules that can improve human health.
The collaboration will leverage Brightseed’s proprietary AI platform, Forager. This is hailed as a solution to accelerate scientific insights into the natural world and support Haleon’s mission to deliver innovative, science-led health solutions.
Forager is an artificial intelligence platform that maps bioactives — compounds in plants and other natural sources that influence human biology — and identifies their mechanisms of action.
Collaboration agreement
Brightseed will also work with Haleon to make Forager directly accessible to Haleon’s scientists. They will integrate AI-powered discovery into their research and product development pipelines.
“We are thrilled with this partnership that augments our scientific capabilities toward groundbreaking advancements,” says Sandrine Alvarado, VP and head of future horizons R&D at Haleon.
“This collaboration is pivotal in accelerating discoveries and innovations that are firmly rooted in superior, trusted science and the highest standards of scientific integrity.”
Brightseed’s AI-driven approach has revealed key insights into plant compounds with potential applications across metabolic and gut health as well as immunity.
“Forager’s AI not only accelerates innovation, it also expands possibilities in ways that would have been otherwise intractable,” adds Lee Chae, co-founder and CEO at Brightseed.
“Haleon is poised to translate those possibilities into an engine for growth. By integrating Forager into its research ecosystem, Haleon is furthering its commitment to improving everyday health with scientifically validated, nature-inspired solutions.”