Kemin receives US patent for injectable brine with no salt or phosphates
Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries has received a US patent for a brine free of salt and phosphates and contains proteins.
The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the patent for the product, which is part of Kemin’s Proteus line of functional proteins.
Brines and marinades are often injected or otherwise combined with food products, including beef, pork, poultry, fish, and plant-based proteins, to maintain the moisture level and enhance the flavor after the food has been cooked or prepared. However, they often require salt and phosphates to retain the brine within the food product.
Salt is facing global scrutiny as consumers become increasingly health conscious, prioritizing clean label foods that deliver on nutrition and taste parameters.
As a result, the F&B industry is seeing a spate of sodium reduction solutions, with companies like Biospringer by Lesaffre and Kerry Group tapping yeast-based ingredients to maintain flavor and indulgence.
“At Kemin, we are ‘compelled by curiosity’ to solve the most pressing food industry challenges — including how manufacturers can deliver clean label ingredient solutions to demanding consumers without sacrificing yield or functionality,” says Bill Fielding, business director at Kemin Food Technologies, North America.
“Proteus products are a great example of how scientific expertise and understanding of market needs come together for a comprehensive solution with real benefits.”
According to the company, Proteus proteins “expand” the protein structure of muscle meat to reveal natural water or protein binding sites that were previously inaccessible. This allows meat and poultry to retain more moisture without the use of chemical additives.
This can help manufacturers boost the bottom line and increase yields and hold times while “improving bite, natural texture, and delivering desirable label claims.”
“Testing shows nearly 25% improved yield to green, 5% or greater increase in throughput, and reduced raw material costs by US$0.05-0.10 per pound. Combine this with taste and texture with an appealing label, and it’s a great option for manufacturers looking for a competitive edge in an economically challenging market,” says Fielding.