Brevel introduces “first-of-its-kind” microalgae technology with new pilot facility
Brevel has constructed its first pilot facility in Southern Israel, equipped with proprietary industrial-scale fermenters for microalgae protein, while securing two commercial agreements with “leading food and beverage companies” for the supply of its sustainable ingredient.
Brevel cultivates its microalgae in indoor bioreactors through fermenting sugars. Its “FOAK (First-Of-A-Kind)” facility will showcase the new technology at commercial scale for the first time to investors, customers and partners in real-world applications.
The simultaneous application of light and fermentation is a core highlight of its technology. This generates nutrient-rich microalgae in “abundant yields” without any form of gene modification.
“Plant-based burgers made a great impact in the market several years ago, bringing plant-based into the mainstream,” says Yonatan Golan, Brevel’s CEO and co-founder. “Now is the time for the next phase of plant-based 2.0, which will be better for you, more nutritious and affordable for the consumers.”
“Brevel’s proprietary technology and know-how enable us to create a chlorella-based protein that delivers a full amino-acid profile, a highly functional product and at cost parity. It also has a neutral flavor and color, is highly sustainable, and leaves a minimal environmental footprint.”
Lean structure
Brevel’s FOAK facility has been intentionally designed with a “lean” structure — just enough to demonstrate a full-scale commercial system. In building both its own fermenters and factory, Brevel says it has kept capital expenditures “significantly lower than traditional industry benchmarks.”
The systems are currently undergoing test runs and are scheduled to become fully operational in early 2025.
Brevel has partnering agreements with two types of entities — customers (typically food manufacturers) who want to use Brevel’s proteins in their products (“off-takers”) and manufacturing partners interested in joint ventures to build and operate protein production facilities.
The start-up is currently working on securing additional commercial partners, including collaborations to build much larger production lines.
Brevel netted nearly US$19 million in seed funding last year, led by NevaTeam Partners and supported by the European Union’s EIC Fund.
Funding the build
Interest in sustainable protein sources continues to ramp up, supported by funding initiatives. EU-funded project InnoProtein recently launched the ProteinPioneers initiative — backing microalgae and insect-based proteins — to support Europe’s self-sufficiency at a time when the region is reportedly facing a significant “protein gap.”
In its latest “Funding The Build” report, The Good Food Institute (GFI) shed light on the financing landscape for growing the alternative protein sector. The guide zeroed in on a key bottleneck — financing for scaling alt protein manufacturing — and suggested strategic solutions to overcome these challenges.
GFI pinpoints several critical strategies for this mission. For instance, protein-centered product makers can co-manufacture with protein or dairy companies.
Other alt-protein companies that prefer to build their own facilities could be eligible to source funding from select US government programs and sovereign wealth funds. Another strategy would be forming strategic partnerships with large agricultural or food corporations.
“Our report makes clear that companies have options, but these options are not enough.
Collaboration, sustained effort, ingenuity and patience are needed to unlock additional financing pathways,” says Sharyn Murray, GFI’s senior manager, Investor Engagement and Financing.
“Together, governments, foundations, strategic companies and investors can catalyze the funding the industry needs to realize alternative proteins’ transformative potential.”
Yonatan Golan is hosting a panel this week at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit on November 19 in Singapore, titled “Foodtech’s Next Phase: Building FOAK Facilities and Securing Offtake Agreements.”