- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Brazzein goes commercial: Pentasweet’s €65M Lithuanian facility targets sugar reduction
Key takeaways
- Pentasweet’s €65 million (US$76.1 million) Lithuanian facility will make brazzein commercially scalable for the first time in Europe.
- The company says brazzein is 1,500 times sweeter than sugar, triggers no blood glucose spikes, and needs minimal quantities.
- Precision fermentation removes the need for wild fruit sourcing, making brazzein resource-efficient and consistently scalable commercially.
A sweet protein stated to be 1,500 times more potent than sugar is about to get its first dedicated production facility in Europe. Pentasweet has begun construction on a €65 million (US$76.1 million) brazzein production factory at the Vilnius City Innovation Industrial Park in Lithuania — one of the largest biotechnology investments in the country in recent years.
The facility is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2027.
“Today’s placement of the capsule into the foundations of the future brazzein factory marks an important step in realizing a long-developed vision,” says Danas Tvarijonavičius, chairman of the board of Pentasweet. “This is the result of decades of development in the life sciences sector for Lithuania.”
Precision-fermented sweetener solution
Brazzein is a sweet protein that occurs naturally in a fruit found in Central and West Africa. Pentasweet’s precision fermentation process allows it to manufacture brazzein without the fruit, making it more resource-efficient and commercially scalable for the first time.
Pentasweet spotlights that, as a pure and versatile protein, brazzein does not trigger blood glucose spikes and does not negatively affect the human microbiome. Its intensity means manufacturers need very little of it, and its molecular properties allow it to function without compromising taste or product functionality. The process also generates usable side streams, including biofuel production.
“Our main goal is to contribute to the promotion and development of healthier dietary solutions,” Tvarijonavičius says. “Brazzein has strong potential to replace added sugar or other sweeteners — enabling healthier products without compromising taste or increasing cost.”
Europe’s new brazzein hub
The Vilnius facility covers more than 8,000 square meters on a 1.2-hectare site, with mostly automated processes. When it opens in 2027, it will provide brazzein to European manufacturers looking to reformulate with a clean label, high-intensity sweet protein.
Lithuania will be among the first countries in the world to manufacture the ingredient at a commercial scale.
The country’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation has designated the project a major national investment, with partial financing through a loan from the National Development Bank ILTE.
“Biotechnology is currently one of the most promising and innovative industries,” says Elijus Čivilis, CEO of Invest Lithuania.
Upcoming webinars
Nutrition solutions for healthy aging: Physical health & cognitive function
Agropur