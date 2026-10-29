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Shakes, shots and soda: Arla Foods Ingredients expands protein formats at SupplySide Global 2026
Key takeaways
- Arla Foods Ingredients showcases three clear shakes targeting strength, endurance, and mobility.
- Its GLP-1 companion nutrition concept delivers protein in a small serving.
- An aerated protein bar and protein soda broaden the showcase’s focus on taste and texture.
Arla Foods Ingredients is showcasing personalized clear protein shakes, a GLP-1 companion nutrition shot, an aerated protein bar, and a protein soda at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US (Oct 28–30). The concepts demonstrate how manufacturers can tailor protein products to different exercise routines, nutritional needs, and preferences for taste and texture.
Peter Schouw Andersen, senior director for Performance Nutrition at Arla Foods Ingredients, tells Food Ingredients First that the shake category needs to accommodate a wider range of active consumers.
“The idea is to demonstrate how brands can move beyond ‘one-size-fits-all’ protein shakes toward solutions tailored for different performance goals, exercise occasions, and active lifestyles,” he tells us at the event.
“The big driver for that is a shift in the needs of active consumers. After decades of targeting elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the performance shake category is facing a new mainstream reality — that consumers have diverse routines and distinct needs for performance and recovery.”
Ahead of the show, we explored the three clear shake concepts. Andersen now discusses the ingredient choices behind the showcase and how the company approaches protein delivery across beverages and snacks.
Matching protein to performance goals
The Build, Sustain, and Move concepts combine whey protein isolates with complementary ingredients, with each shake designed around a different type of activity.
“In terms of the whey protein we used, it had to be whey protein isolates solutions from our Lacprodan range — in this case, Lacprodan ISO.RefreshShake, Lacprodan Pro2O, and Lacprodan ISO.WaterShake. They’re ideal for the needs of active consumers, offering a refreshing clean taste and clarity, as well as a rich source of essential amino acids.”
“We’ve paired them with other trending functional ingredients to create concepts built around three distinct performance needs. The Build shake includes creatine and is designed for strength and power-focused activities like weight training. Sustain combines our whey protein with carbohydrates and electrolytes for endurance-focused activities, such as running. Finally, Move includes collagen for mobility-focused activities like yoga and pilates.”
For brands developing these combinations, sensory performance remains part of the proposition. Andersen points to the whey isolates’ taste, stability, and compatibility with additional ingredients.
“The whey protein isolates in our Lacprodan range offer multiple benefits — not just an excellent nutritional profile, but also a pure, clean taste and stability. Another feature is how well they pair with other functional ingredients — not just the ones that feature in these concepts, but also others, like zinc and caffeine. As such, they’re a great way to meet the growing need for holistic nutrition, with consumers increasingly looking for products that tick several boxes,” he explains.
Small servings for GLP-1 users
Alongside the clear shakes, Arla Foods Ingredients is presenting a concentrated protein shot for GLP-1 companion nutrition. The concept addresses the challenge of delivering protein to consumers with reduced appetites.
At Vitafoods Europe in May, we discussed GLP-1 demand and nutrient-dense dairy formats with the company, including the balance between taste and protein loads.
“One of the commonest challenges for GLP-1 users is heightened gastrointestinal sensitivity. Another reason (in addition to their proven benefits for muscle maintenance) that whey proteins are ideal for GLP-1 companion nutrition is their digestibility,” says Andersen.
He highlights beta-lactoglobulin’s leucine content as a consideration when developing smaller servings.
“Our Lacprodan BLG-100 (whey-derived beta-lactoglobulin) is of particular interest here because it’s naturally high in leucine, a key trigger for muscle protein synthesis. This enables us to deliver a physiologically meaningful leucine dose in a very small serving size, which is ideal for GLP-1 users with reduced appetites.”
In August, we reported on how GLP-1 nutrition demand and higher whey prices supported Arla Foods Ingredients’ revenue growth.
Exploring lighter textures and sparkling formats
The company’s AirBar concept brings an aerated texture to protein bars, while its protein soda explores opportunities to combine whey protein with a sparkling beverage experience.
“A major focus of Arla Foods Ingredients’ R&D is on developing solutions that allow manufacturers to combine nutritional benefits with convenience and indulgence. The AirBar — an aerated protein bar with a light texture — is possible because of Nutrilac PB-8420, a milk protein ingredient designed specially to improve texture, softness, and shelf life stability in bars,” Andersen tells us.
For beverages, Andersen says the same emphasis on sensory enjoyment is shaping the company’s approach to soda.
“Similarly, sodas are another category where consumers are looking for a combination of nutrition and sensory enjoyment. The concept we’re showcasing at SupplySide global is made with Lacprodan Pro2O, which enables clear, low-viscosity protein sodas with a clean taste, low astringency, and strong fruity flavor expression.”
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