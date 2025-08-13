Scientists harness bee and frog molecules to slow superbug evolution in food production
As the food industry faces the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance in livestock and crops, a study by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reveals that combining two natural antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) from bees and frogs can slow bacterial mutations, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional antibiotics.
The innovative approach has strong potential applications in the food industry, offering a safer, more sustainable alternative to traditional antibiotics for livestock health, feed additives, and crop disease management.
Indiscriminate antibiotic overuse in agriculture, including poultry barns and dairy sheds exacerbates “superbugs” that endanger animals, crops, and even human health, warn the researchers.
AMPs are small proteins that are part of the immune system of almost all organisms, and can work together to block the development of bacterial resistance.
The proteins mimic the function of antibiotics but are “not antibiotics themselves,” allowing them to replace antibiotics in applications where their use is restricted, Professor Zvi Hayouka from the university’s Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, tells Food Ingredients First.
Their use extends to the agriculture and the cultured meat industry, without contributing to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance, he explains. “Importantly, we have observed that bacteria are unable to develop resistance to our materials.”
“Another promising application is as natural preservatives, for example, in hummus or other foods, without altering pH or affecting taste and texture. Simply replacing antibiotics in these settings will help reduce both their use and the resistance that develops, our main goal.”
Restricting bacterial mutations
The research, published in iScience, focused on Staphylococcus aureus, a significant pathogen responsible for persistent infections in animals and humans.
Using three AMPs — melittin (from bees), temporin (from frogs), and pexiganan (a synthetic peptide inspired by nature) — the team observed how bacteria evolved.
The findings revealed that when bacteria were exposed to a single peptide, they quickly developed resistance through genetic mutations. But when two peptides were combined, the bacteria were “stumped, mutating less and staying vulnerable,” note the scientists.
Despite the proteins’ potential in improving livestock health, Hayouka stresses that “regulatory approval” could pose challenges in the path to providing scalable solutions for farmers.
“Since our solution involves a mixture of compounds rather than a single substance, the regulatory process can be more complex. However, we are already working with FDA consultants and have begun preparing the necessary documentation. Approval as a preservative seems very achievable, and we are optimistic about this path.”
Beyond synthetic antibiotics
The authors say that by reducing reliance on synthetic antibiotics and turning to natural peptide combinations, the industry could move toward safer, more sustainable ways of managing disease.
Peptides are part of “nature’s own defense system,” and animals have been using them for millions of years, underscores professor Jonathan Friedman, the study’s other author.
“By borrowing from nature and using them wisely, we can tip the scales back in our favor.”
The findings could lead to new feed additives or treatments that prevent infections without causing resistance. This offers hope for keeping livestock healthy while avoiding the global problem of antimicrobial resistance, which has now also penetrated seafood supplies.
The research team acknowledges that more research is needed before these peptides make their way into farm protocols, but believes that the concept of two peptides holds potential in fighting superbugs.
The team is now focusing on large-scale synthesis of the proteins for industrial applications, Hayouka notes. “Our company, Privera, is focused on scaling production with minimal use of organic solvents and minimal environmental impact. Progress in this area is very encouraging, and we see strong potential for expanding the technology into multiple markets.”
“We are also exploring potential systemic applications for humans and farm animals, which is a very exciting direction,” Hayouka concludes.