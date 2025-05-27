Global food security at risk from avian influenza and indiscriminate antibiotic use, warns WOAH report
Infectious animal diseases and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are increasingly impacting new species and livestock areas and threatening global food security, human health, and biodiversity, warns the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) in its inaugural assessment.
The report highlights the advancements and challenges in animal disease trends, such as the adoption and availability of vaccination strategies and the use of antibiotics in animals, in the run-up to the WOAH’s 92nd General Session.
“The spread, prevalence, and impact of infectious animal diseases are changing, bringing new challenges for agriculture and food security, human health and development, and natural ecosystems,” says Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, director general of WOAH.
“By launching a new, annual assessment of the state of the world’s animal health, WOAH shines a light on our interconnected health issues and the solutions that can improve animal health and, by extension, global health.”
Animal diseases strain food access
Among animal diseases, high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) is projected to continue hindering global business trade. RaboResearch previously told Food Ingredients First that the biggest impact is in eggs, turkey, and ducks, and less in chicken.
The WOAH’s findings reveal that the number of HPAI outbreaks reported in mammals more than doubled in 2024 compared to 2023, with 1,022 outbreaks across 55 countries compared to 459 outbreaks in the year before.
HPAI has caused devastation in new geographies, touching new species of wild birds and domestic poultry, occasionally spilling over into humans, and sparking fears of a public health crisis.
Increased chicken costs have affected consumers worldwide, especially in low-income regions where poultry may be the primary source of protein. The report indicates a loss of more than 630 million birds in the last two decades, straining food affordability and access.
The authors emphasize that with rising scale and complexity, the disease requires going beyond traditional control measures. Vaccination has emerged as a viable complementary tool to biosecurity, surveillance, and movement control as culling is becoming increasingly expensive.
Additionally, peste des petits ruminants, which has historically affected sheep and goats in developing countries, has been detected in Europe. According to WOAH, African swine fever emerged in Sri Lanka, over 1,800 km from the nearest outbreaks, reflecting the biggest “disease jump” in 2024.
The organization notes that worsening climate change risks and increased trade influence the spread and prevalence of animal diseases, but many are preventable through vaccination, improved hygiene, and tighter biosecurity.
“Alongside other measures, vaccination remains one of the most powerful disease prevention tools available, saving countless lives, preventing economic losses, and reducing the need for antimicrobial treatments,” says Soubeyran.
“To limit the spread of highly damaging diseases like avian influenza, foot and mouth disease, and PPR, the global community must strengthen international cooperation and ensure equitable access to safe, effective vaccines, alongside other control measures.”
Tackling antimicrobial resistance
AMR is one of the “greatest” threats to human health, economic stability, and food systems, with lapses in aquaculture and regional disparities. The report stresses the importance of disease prevention to reduce antibiotic treatment use and to control drug-resistant diseases.
WOAH says AMR is projected to cause livestock losses that risk the food security of two billion people by 2050 and result in a US$100 trillion economic loss if preventive measures are not taken.
Despite looming challenges, the use of antibiotics in animals has fallen by 5% between 2020 and 2022, with Europe recording the biggest dip of 23%, followed by Africa (20%). However, one in five countries still uses antimicrobials as growth promoters, a practice WOAH discourages.
“The indiscriminate use of antimicrobials contributes to AMR, which is a major threat to both animal and human health,” says Dr. Javier Yugueros-Marcos, head of the Antimicrobial Resistance and Veterinary Products Department at WOAH.
“The declining use of antibiotics in almost all regions is encouraging, but further reductions can be achieved by prioritizing preventative measures against animal diseases, with vaccination as an essential component.”
While vaccination is a key element of combating AMR, the report highlights challenges in driving uptake among farmers, specifically DNA vaccines.
Many farmers worry their livestock will be labeled as genetically modified organisms and will not be as desired in the marketplace. Many are unaware of preventive treatment, and the high cost of vaccines adds to their hesitation. Education is critical in such regions.
Reiterating strategic vaccination, the WOAH urges investment to strengthen veterinary services and global and local coordination in surveillance systems to amp up disease control. This includes creating and implementing advanced diagnostic tools to identify vaccinated animals from infected ones.
These measures can improve tracking abilities and build transparency in trade.