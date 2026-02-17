- Industry news
Agropur posts revenue increase as protein demand drives dairy growth
Key takeaways
- Agropur’s 2025 revenues reached CA$8.9 billion (US$6.2 billion), up 2% year-on-year, with EBITDA climbing 12.6% to CA$686.4 million (US$479 million).
- The Canadian dairy cooperative plans to expand value-added protein processing capacity to capitalize on surging global demand for protein-enriched products.
- CA$70 million (US$48.9 million) was distributed to member dairy producers in patronage returns.
Canada’s largest dairy cooperative, Agropur, has reported revenues of CA$8.9 billion (US$6.2 billion) for its 2025 fiscal year, a 2% increase on 2024, with the company flagging plans to expand its value-added protein processing capacity. EBITDA rose 12.6% to CA$686.4 million (US$479 million), while CA$70 million (US$48.9 million) was returned to member dairy producers in patronage payments.
Speaking at the cooperative’s 87th Annual General Meeting in Drummondville, Quebec, CEO Émile Cordeau says the company’s financial position allows it to pursue operational efficiency gains while scaling up the production of protein-enriched products.
“We also plan to increase our capacity to process value-added products to meet the strong market demand for protein-enriched products,” Cordeau says, adding that the strategy would help Agropur “approach future challenges with greater resilience” and position it as “the preferred dairy partner for the food industry.”
The push into higher-value protein products aligns with a broader industry pivot toward protein-forward formulation. Innova Market Insights named “Powerhouse Protein” its top F&B trend for 2026, with nearly 60% of global consumers actively increasing their protein intake. Dairy-based ingredients are finding their way into a widening range of formats, from protein bars and RTD shakes to baked goods and high-protein snacking lines.
Agropur operates 29 plants across Canada and the US and processed 6.7 billion liters of milk during the fiscal year. The cooperative’s 2,700 members are based in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
President Roger Massicotte says the results demonstrate the cooperative’s capacity for continued investment. “Despite the current economic uncertainty, Agropur remains well positioned to support its communities with nutritious, high-quality dairy products while ensuring its long-term success,” he says.