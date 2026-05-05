- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Functional food fortification: Agrana reveals evolving role of fruit preparations in dairy
Key takeaways
- Fruit preparations are emerging as versatile vehicles for delivering protein, fiber, and gut health benefits in dairy.
- Fruit-derived natural sweetness is increasingly preferred over added sugar, enabling clean label and no-added-sugar dairy claims.
- Preserving fresh fruit identity through heat treatment and acidic environments remains the central technical formulation challenge.
Consumer demand for functional food fortification continues to grow. Protein-forward formats are driving innovation in yogurt and snacking dairy. At the same time, fiber enrichment, gut health, and prebiotic concepts are becoming baseline expectations rather than premium differentiators.
Consumers must now navigate an increasingly crowded health and wellness landscape that is pushing brands and manufacturers to deliver benefits that are both meaningful and clearly communicated — without sacrificing the taste and texture experience that keeps them coming back.
Fruit preparations are emerging as one of the more versatile tools available to manufacturers trying to meet all of those demands at once. Designed to carry functional benefits — protein, fiber, pre- and postbiotics — while simultaneously delivering natural sweetness, clean label compatibility, and sensory appeal. Fruit preparations sit at an unusually productive intersection for dairy and food product developers.
To understand these shifting demands, Food Ingredients First sits down with Manon Noe, global director of portfolio development, marketing, and innovation at Agrana’s fruit division, who holds that functionality and indulgence are not competing priorities. Rather, Noe explains how fruit preparations are evolving to meet the technical and commercial demands of modern dairy formulation.
What functional benefits are you building into fruit preparations beyond flavor?
Noe: Fruit preparations act as a versatile vehicle to complement and enhance the functionality of the products they are used in — from yogurts, ice creams, and baked goods to sauces, dips, and beverages. We design a broad range of preparations with added functional health benefits that deliver meaningful value in everyday F&B applications.
Our fruit expertise allows us to use optimized fruit pairings for naturally inherent nutritional benefits for health benefit products, both with an actual claim on pack or when working with consumer associations. Depending on the application and market needs, our focus today is primarily on protein‑forward solutions, fiber enrichment, and gut‑health concepts built around prebiotics and, where technologically feasible, probiotic or postbiotic solutions.
Beyond that, we are actively developing solutions that address consumer demand for benefits such as energy, weight management, and immunity, as well as emerging areas including vision health, brain and memory, and bone and joint health.
What’s essential for us is that functionality never comes at the expense of enjoyment. Our goal is to make functions indulgent, natural, and seamlessly integrated — so consumers never feel they have to choose between pleasure and health but can enjoy both in one solution.
How are yogurt and dairy manufacturers balancing fruit content against sugar reduction and clean label demands?
Noe: Yogurt and dairy manufacturers are increasingly taking a holistic approach to reformulation, aligning sugar reduction and clean label expectations with consistent taste and product appeal. Fruit plays a key role in this balance, as sweetness derived from fruit is often more positively perceived by consumers than added sugar or other forms of sweeteners.
When used smartly, fruit preparations can deliver natural sweetness, strong sensory impact, and added value — enabling clean label products and ‘no added sugar’ claims. The focus is on using fruit more purposefully, integrating taste, texture, and functionality in one solution.
What’s driving the “healthy snacking” trend in dairy applications, and how are fruit preparations adapting?
Noe: Healthy snacking in dairy is driven by changing eating habits, with consumers looking for convenient, portion‑controlled products that deliver both nutrition and enjoyment throughout the day. In addition, the dairy category is living through a renaissance, benefiting from the high-protein boom. In this context, fruit preparations play a central role. They bring natural taste, exciting texture, and visual appeal to snackable dairy formats while supporting functional needs such as protein pairing, fiber enrichment, and balanced sweetness.
As snacking moments diversify, fruit preparations are evolving to enable more versatile formats, lighter and refreshing flavor profiles, and textured experiences — helping dairy brands create snacks that feel both rewarding and beneficial for the mindful snacking consumer.
What’s the technical challenge in keeping fruit inclusions stable in yogurt or ice cream without compromising texture?
Noe: One of the key technical challenges with fruit inclusions is preserving as much of the fresh fruit identity and integrity as possible throughout processing, particularly during heat treatments such as pasteurization, while still ensuring a safe, high‑quality product. In yogurt, this means preventing water release, fruit bleeding, or texture breakdown in an acidic, fermented environment. In ice cream, inclusions must withstand freezing, thawing, and temperature fluctuations without becoming icy, hard, or disruptive.
This balance cannot be achieved through processing technology alone: fruit sourcing, variety selection, and upstream processing plays a critical role in how inclusions perform. The goal is to align fruit structure, size, and matrix with the dairy base so that inclusions remain visible, authentic, and enjoyable — while maintaining smoothness, creaminess, and a consistent eating experience from the first spoonful to the to last.
Aseptic fruit preparations extend shelf life — how does that processing impact flavor, color, and nutritional value?
Noe: Aseptic processing is key to extending shelf life and ensuring food safety, but it places high demands on how fruit is handled. Heat treatment can affect delicate aroma compounds, natural color pigments, and some heat‑sensitive nutrients, so the challenge is to carefully control processing conditions to create solutions with fruits as close as possible to the fresh fruit experience.
When optimized, aseptic fruit preparations deliver stable flavor, color, and nutritional consistency over shelf life across product batches. Achieving this balance depends not only on processing technology, but equally on fruit selection, sourcing, and upstream preparation — ensuring the raw fruit is well suited to withstand aseptic conditions while retaining its authentic character.
What does “clean label” actually mean for fruit preparations?
Noe: Clean label in fruit preparations is about making informed formulation choices rather than following a fixed rulebook — and what it means varies significantly across regions and markets globally. In practice, it typically reflects expectations around short, familiar ingredient lists, the avoidance of artificial colors, flavors, and other additives, and the use of ingredients that can be declared in a consumer‑friendly way.
Clean label does not mean unprocessed, but rather appropriate processing that ensures safety and stability while preserving fruit character.
In some markets, it also includes transparency around fruit sourcing and supply chains, but here, the consumer expectations vary greatly depending on the region. Local regulatory insights and formulation expertise are therefore key to success in creating consumer-resonating clean label solutions on a global scale.
Upcoming webinars
Nutrition solutions for healthy aging: Physical health & cognitive function
Agropur