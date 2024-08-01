ADM spotlights “adventurous tastes and unusual textures” as novelty drives F&B innovation
01 Aug 2024 --- From plant-based alternatives that mimic the “rich creaminess” of traditional dairy to the bite and chew of traditional meat, F&B formulators are exploring a range of texturants and flavor solutions to meet evolving taste preferences. Food Ingredients First speaks with Hélène Moeller, VP, global product marketing, Flavors and Sudarshan Nadathur, chief flavorist at ADM to understand what shapes future NPD that “resonate with consumers” to deliver the desired taste appeal.
Across the F&B landscape, consumers are increasingly open to adventurous tastes and experimental textures. Research shows that 78% and 70% of consumers in North America and EMEA, respectively, agree with the statement “I like food and drink products with new and unusual/exotic flavors,” says Moeller.
“Similarly, 76% of North American and 70% of EMEA consumers state that they like unusual textures because they enjoy experimental food and drink products. These novel or globally inspired tastes and textures elevate products with their stand-out appeal.”
Notably, when seeking new flavors, the majority of consumers are turning to sweet profiles and tastes that are traditional to specific locations or regions, she notes. Such flavors pair well with the “intriguing textures of crunchy, sticky or creamy,” paving the way for unique, on-the-go sweet snacks.
“This can be seen in the prevalence of mochi, a sweet rice cake, or tanghulu, crunchy candied fruit.”
Milk Chocolate (4%), Strawberry (3%), Chilli (2%), Lemon (2%) and Orange (2%) were the top leading flavors for global F&B launches from April 2019 to March 2024, indicates Innova Market Insights’ data. Meanwhile, cabbage was the fastest growing flavor with 72% growth, followed by liver flavor (58% growth) over the same period, indicates the market researcher.
Leaning into the familiar
However, Moeller also points out that despite trying out novel tastes and textures, consumers seek familiar or comforting tastes.
“From the indulgence of chocolate and caramel to the quiet luxury of nutty profiles like pistachio, and the familiar fruity flavors of melon, orange and lemon, these taste profiles feature in various applications, whether through an on-trend, fizzy carbonated soft drink (CSD) or a creamy frozen treat.”
She also observes a proclivity toward health-forward foods, with consumers expecting functional benefits like high fiber and protein or low-sugar and fat in products.
“However, they will not compromise on taste and texture, as these attributes also greatly influence health-conscious consumers’ purchasing decisions. In fact, “light,” “still” and “pulp” are the top three textures that consumers in both North America and EMEA associate most with “healthier” attributes.”
This indicates an area of opportunity in beverages, specifically in still formats like ready-to-drink (RTD) teas or pulpier ones like juices that also have lighter flavor profiles, such as florals like cherry blossom and ruby red grapefruit.
Neutralizing off-notes
Removing ingredients from products to meet low sugar and fat demands can pose formulation hurdles like off-notes or off-textures, flags Moeller. These undesirable characteristics can negatively impact the sensory experience, challenging formulators to utilize innovative technologies like flavor modulation.
“Our recently introduced TasteSpark flavor modulation and masking technology optimizes the sensory experience, striking the balance between an elevated taste with functional attributes,” Nadathur tells Food Ingredients First.
TasteSpark flavor modulation technology “builds back mouthfeel” that may be lost in low-fat, reduced-sugar, animal protein-free systems, while TasteSpark masking technology neutralizes any off-notes.
“We also combine TasteSpark flavor modulation and masking technology with high-quality ingredients, like our sweetening solutions and clean-tasting plant proteins, ensuring ideal tastes and textures are achieved.”
Corefold citrus flavor technology, which captures authentic citrus flavors through novel, proprietary separation technologies and concentration methods.Last year, ADM launched
“Corefold focuses on the core part of the citrus oil, emphasizing the molecules responsible for impact and mouthfeel while capturing top notes for freshness and aroma. Technologies like this support trending RTD beverages and more, with bold, bright citrus profiles like familiar orange, lemon and lime, as well as emerging calamansi, yuzu and finger lime,” Nadathur explains.
Texturants for mouthfeel
In addition to flavors, the company is also expanding its line of texturants, specifically supporting plant-based substitutes. The ingredients help mimic creamy dairy textures and the bite of conventional meat, while delivering on protein content, Nadathur explains.
“Our Stabrium texturants line includes hydrocolloid solutions, which are dry blends of plant-based ingredients, providing key structural integrity and supporting mouthfeel in plant-based yogurts and frozen treats.”
ADM also taps its AccelFlex Texture Systems and Functional Systems, which use “clean-tasting, highly functional soy and pea proteins,” to support the preferred texture in plant-based meat and seafood alternatives.
Upcoming taste and technologies
As consumers continue to look for familiar ingredients they deem as “closer-to-nature,” Nadathur urges companies to utilize flavors and texturants that provide targeted sensory attributes and support consumer-friendly labeling.
“For dairy and meat product alternatives, building back texture and mouthfeel is critical, and new ingredient systems and technologies will provide optimal performance.”
He cites precision-fermented dairy proteins, mycoproteins and other newer sources as supporting factors in the development of future products with the desired taste appeal.
“We also predict that “bitter” notes will be a new horizon to explore, following consumers in previous years having fully explored sweet, sour, spicy and umami in different formats.”
He believes bitterness can be complementary in various product types and in flavor profiles to improve the product experience for the consumer.
Business moves
Through investments and acquisitions, ADM is extending its flavor solutions portfolio and formulation capabilities to meet evolving taste preferences.
This includes Revela Foods, a US-based flavor developer and manufacturer of dairy flavor ingredients and UK’s Fuerst Day Lawson that produces premium flavor and functional ingredient systems.
The company has also partnered with Totally Natural Solutions (TNS), which provides proprietary technology for concentration and fractionation of hops for “beer, beer mix and non-alcoholic options,” he concludes.
By Insha Naureen