dsm-firmenich unveils flavor maskers to elevate plant-based protein taste
dsm-firmenich has launched its range of ModulaSense maskers to enhance the flavor of its sustainable rapeseed protein isolate, Vertis CanolaPro. The flavor maskers target and neutralize bitterness, astringency, and licorice-like notes at a “molecular level” to enhance the taste of ready-to-mix (RTM) drinks and protein bars made with CanolaPro.
The maskers use receptor-based technology to specifically block or mask specific taste components that can negatively affect the sensory experience of food products. This allows manufacturers to incorporate higher levels of plant proteins into these products without compromising taste.
The innovation responds to a growing consumer demand in North America and Europe for high-protein plant-based options, challenging brands to deliver nutrition that is “not only functional but also delicious,” says the company.
“There is a critical need in the plant protein space — better nutrition without compromise on taste,” says Alejandra Camacho, VP global innovation leader, Dairy Taste & Plant-based, at dsm-firmenich.
“Using our deep molecular understanding of protein structures and interactions, alongside cutting-edge technologies to identify the correct masking ratios, we’re facilitating the sustainable protein transition.”
Advancing functional nutrition
ModulaSense, when combined with Vertis CanolaPro, provides more opportunities to manufacturers for producing “better tasting, sustainable, and functional nutrition for consumers,” he adds.
Vertis CanolaPro is dsm-firmenich’s sustainable protein that contains all nine essential amino acids. It has a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score of one, and is free from all major allergens, notes the company.
The protein is a certified upcycled ingredient that valorizes an existing canola oil production side stream and offers functionality benefits with solubility, foaming, emulsification, and gelation properties.
The new ModulaSense maskers are being introduced in North America this month, with plans for availability in Europe starting in September 2025.
While the new range has been developed for RTM drinks and protein bars, the company plans to expand into other applications in the future.